RF Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

MMIC is a type of integrated circuit (IC) device that operates at microwave frequencies (300 MHz to 300 GHz). MMICs contain active, passive, and interconnect components. These devices typically perform functions such as microwave mixing, power amplification, low-noise amplification, and high-frequency switching. Most of MMICs are fabricated on III-V compound substrates such as GaAs, InP, and GaN, silicon and SiGe MMICs are also becoming commonplace, especially where complex mixed signal systems need to be integrated on the same chip. MMICs are the components of choice for most of high-frequency applications. They offer several advantages over their discrete or hybrid counterparts, such as reduced size, low cost, and high reproducibility and repeatable performance.

RF Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) are high-precision products, this industry need a long product development cycle, design requirements, capital investment, complex technology process, with a higher threshold. Therefore, it formed a high degree concentration, monopolized by large semiconductor manufacturers.

The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on a certain geography.

According to this study, over the next five years the RF Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) market will register a 13.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 13610 million by 2024, from US$ 7201.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in RF Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

This study considers the RF Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

