Revenue Management Market and IT Asset Management Market 2019 Industry Size, Analysis, Share, Trends & Forecast by 2024

Revenue Management Market Research Report 2019-2023:
The global Revenue Management market is valued at 10500 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 29600 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% between 2017 and 2023.
Revenue management is the application of disciplined analytics that predict consumer behavior at the micro-market level and optimize product availability and price to maximize revenue growth. The primary aim of revenue management is selling the right product to the right customer at the right time for the right price and with the right pack. The essence of this discipline is in understanding customers’ perception of product value and accurately aligning product prices, placement and availability with each customer segment.
This report studies the Revenue Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Revenue Management market by product type and applications/end industries.
Revenue Management Market Segment by Companies:
Geographic Revenue Mix
Accenture
Amdocs
Ericsson
Netcracker Technology
Oracle
CSG Systems
Huawei
Redknee
SAP
Suntec Business Solutions
Revenue Management Market Segment by Type, covers
Risk Management
Pricing and Revenue Forecast Management
Revenue Analytics
Data Management
Channel Revenue Management
Revenue Management Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Aviation
Real Estate & Construction
Media & Entertainment
Telecommunication
Transportation & Logistics
Energy & Utilities
Retail & Wholesale
Manufacturing
Tourism & Hospitality
IT Asset Management Market Research Report 2019-2023:
IT asset management is an important part of an organization’s strategy. It usually involves gathering detailed hardware and software inventory information which is then used to make decisions about hardware and software purchases and redistribution. IT inventory management helps organizations manage their systems more effectively and saves time and money by avoiding unnecessary asset purchases and promoting the harvesting of existing resources.
IT asset management (ITAM) is the set of business practices that join financial, contractual and inventory functions to support life cycle management and strategic decision making for the IT environment. Assets include all elements of software and hardware that are found in the business environment.
This report studies the IT Asset Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IT Asset Management market by product type and applications/end industries.
IT Asset Management Market Segment by Companies:
CA Technologies
IBM
Oracle
SolarWinds
BMC
Snow Software
Livingstone
Agiloft
Axios
Cherwell
Eracent
Express Metrix
Freshservice
HP
Innotas
InvGate
iQuate
Kaseya
LabTech
Landesk
Provance
Samanage
ServiceNow
Symantec
SysAid
Vector Networks
IT Asset Management Market Segment by Type covers
Cloud deployed
On-premises
IT Asset Management Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Enterprises
Government
