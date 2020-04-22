Revenue Growth Predicted for Physiotherapy Equipment Market by 2022

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Overview

Physiotherapy, also known as physical therapy, is a type of treatment provided by physiotherapists (PTs) to develop and restore proper functioning of the body. The body’s movement and functioning is adversely affected by age, injury, disease, and environmental factors. PTs use a variety of physical therapy tools and equipment to improve patient health and aid speedy recovery from medical conditions. Moreover, by examining patient’s medical history and physical examination results, PTs develops management plan for prevention and treatment of body pain or discomfort and for patient rehabilitation.

This report provides in-depth analysis and estimation of the physiotherapy equipment market for the period 2017–2022, considering 2016 as the base year for calculation. Data pertaining to current market dynamics, including market drivers, restraints, trends, and recent developments, has been provided in the report. The physiotherapy equipment market is categorized on the basis of product, application, end user, and geography.

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Key Research Aspects

Market information such as market drivers, restraints, market size, and growth was obtained through secondary research on company websites and annual reports, government websites, journals, magazines, and news articles. Information gap was filled in through certain assumptions and estimations, which were validated through primary research. The information was assimilated in the form of final report. Numbers may not add up due to rounding off. Assumptions: The analysts of the PMR report have considered the top-down approach to calculate the market for physiotherapy equipment. We have calculated the value of the total market from annual revenue of major companies operating in this sector and then given a percentage split to the total market. We have forecast market size and growth based on usage of physical therapy equipment. Under geographic segmentation, markets are based on regional capacity and application of physiotherapy equipment.

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Segmentation

Based on product, the market is segmented into equipment and accessories. The equipment segment is further sub-segmented into hydrotherapy, cryotherapy, continuous passive motion (CPM), electric stimulation, heat therapy, therapeutic exercises, ultrasound, and others. Accessories include orthoses and other assistive devices such as wheel-chairs and crutches. Based on application, the report covers musculoskeletal, neurology, cardiovascular and pulmonary, pediatric, and others. Based on end user, the report comprises hospitals, clinics, and others. On the basis of geography, the report identifies and analyzes the market size and predictions for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). Country-wise, the report takes stock of the potential of demand that can be expected out of U.S., France, Germany, Italy, the U.K., China, India, Japan, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil during the forecast period of the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual end-users in all the regions and countries.

The report also includes Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to detect the threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, rivalry among the competitors, and bargaining power of the buyers. The report has detected that there are low concentration of suppliers and chances of forward integration are medium. Capital requirement is medium among the new players, who are expected to abide by the regulatory requirements and build a brand identity to make a mark in this market.