Revenue Cycle Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Share and Growth Drivers 2024

The worldwide revenue cycle management market is witnessing considerable growth due to increasing regulatory requirements for the usage of revenue cycle management, increase in recovery audits due to changing healthcare regulations and increasing government support for revenue cycle management. Moreover, process improvements in healthcare organizations, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing geriatric population are resulting in increased demand of revenue cycle management. Increasing number of patients and growth in demand for health insurance, increasing healthcare delivery cost, and decline in reimbursement rates are further supporting the market growth.

Based on product type, the market for integrated segment is estimated to increase at the faster rate during the forecast period, due to increasing demand of integrated solution to achieve process efficiency and cost reduction. Based on deployment method, the market for web-based segment leads the global market due to growing demand for mobile support system for better patient engagement solution.

The increasing demand for cloud based revenue cycle solution and vendor consolidation to provide end-to-end solution are expected to create opportunities for the players in the market. In addition, immense unexplored market in developing economies are creating abundant opportunities for the revenue cycle management market to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. However, high cost of deployment, lack of data security, limited trained IT personnel, and infrastructural loop holes in developing countries are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market.

Globally, the revenue cycle management market is expected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The highest growth in the region is attributed to increasing demand for healthcare insurance, growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for better healthcare in the region.

The key players operating in the global market are Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Athenahealth Inc., Eclinicalworks LLC., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., GE Healthcare, and Epic Systems Corporation.

