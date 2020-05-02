Reusable Gloves Market Latest Trend and Growth Rate Outlook to 2024 – SHOWA Gloves, Sempermed, DPL, Longcane, RUBBEREX, Clorox, Carolina Glove and Others

Reusable gloves are a type of protective gloves that relative to disposable gloves. Reusable gloves can be produced in nitrile, latex, neoprene or other materials, and reusable gloves provide added protection from cleaners, chemicals and hot water, etc.

The market for reusable gloves in Asia Pacific is predicted to be promising over the forecast period. On account of the foodservice industry, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, reusable gloves are slated to witness high demand. Increase in stringent worker safety mandates in this region is also expected to contribute to the fast growth of the region. However, North America and Europe are prognosticated to hold over 60% of the market revenue over the forecast duration, due to considerable surge in chemical and pharmaceutical businesses and so on.

Currently, there are n many manufacturers of Reusable Gloves worldwide. Companies with the largest market share include Ansell, Top Glove, Kossan SHOWA Gloves, DPL, Longcane, RUBBEREX, Clorox and some others. These top manufacturers provide consistent quality of products.

Although sales of reusable gloves brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support be cautious when enteingr into this field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Reusable Gloves market will register a 6.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6070 million by 2024, from US$ 4210 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Reusable Gloves business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Reusable Gloves Market Players

Ansell

Top Glove

Kossan

MAPA Professional

Honeywell Safety

SHOWA Gloves

Sempermed

DPL

Longcane

RUBBEREX

Clorox

Carolina Glove

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Reusable Gloves consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Reusable Gloves market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Reusable Gloves manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Reusable Gloves with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Reusable Gloves submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Reusable Gloves value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Latex (Natural Rubber) Gloves

Nitrile Gloves

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Gloves

Butyl Rubber Gloves

PU Gloves

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Household

Chemical Industry

Industrial

Foodservice

Others

Global Reusable Gloves Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

