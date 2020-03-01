Retrovirus Testing Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2017 – 2027

Retrovirus is a single stranded RNA virus that is composed of an enzyme called reverse transcriptase. With the help of reverse transcriptase, retroviral RNA gets transcribed into retroviral DNA once it enters into a host cell. The retrovirus then allows integration of its retroviral DNA into chromosomal DNA of host cell. This integration facilitates the replication of retrovirus into the host genome, thereby leading to its expression. The most common type of retrovirus known in humans is HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus). Other type of retrovirus causing infection in humans include Human T-cell Lymphotropic Virus 1 (HTLV-1), Human T-cell Lymphotropic Virus 2 (HTLV-2), HIV 1, HIV 2, and others. As retrovirus acts as a causative agent for a variety of life-threatening diseases such as HIV-AIDS, it has to be diagnosed in time and proper treatment should be given in order to treat this life-threatening infection. A wide range of diagnostic tests are available in the market to screen retrovirus. The major type of diagnostic tests for detection of retrovirus includes assays and immunological tests such as infectivity assay, Product-enhanced reverse transcriptase (PERT) assay, Co-cultivation assay, Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM), rapid diagnostic tests and thus contribute majorly to the revenue generation in retrovirus testing market. Radioimmunoassay and Western blot analysis are other majorly utilized testing methods for detection of retrovirus. Infectivity assays are further classified as direct focus assays and extended assays in which initial cell line is used to amplify the retrovirus. Also, retrovirus testing is performed using advanced techniques such as PCR based amplification, high-throughput screening, non-radioactive ELISA and others. In addition with blood and serum samples, cells and body fluids are other sample forms used to perform sensitive detection of retrovirus in the suspected genome. The retrovirus detection tests are usually applied on three main stages of a manufacturing process that consists of Master Cell Bank, End of Production (EOP) cell banks and Bulk Harvest. The most common type of retrovirus assay performed to detect infectious retrovirus present in CHO cell lines is Mink or Feline S+L- assay. However, Product Enhanced Reverse Transcriptase (PERT) assay is carried out for detection of infectious retrovirus in the human cell lines. Retrovirus testing find vast applications in early stage diagnosis of various life-threatening infectious disease which increases the demand in retrovirus testing market. The increasing usage of retrovirus testing generates large revenues in the retrovirus testing market owing to their increased demand in hospitals and diagnostic laboratories. On the other hand, retrovirus testing market is gaining profit due to rising incidence of HIV–infectious diseases, STDs and rising expenditure in research across the globe. Increasing adoption of in-vitro assays to detect retrovirus infection in human system tends to propel the growth of retrovirus testing market over the globe and registers a significant revenue growth in the retrovirus testing market.

Retrovirus Testing: Market Dynamics

Increasing capability of retrovirus tests to provide quick results enabling instant treatment decisions, high availability of high-end retrovirus screening instruments, assays and kits coupled with being efficient diagnostic tool for retrovirus testing are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of retrovirus testing market. Introduction of rapid and technologically advanced retroviral infection detection technologies, growing awareness about diagnostic tests and increased expenditure in retrovirus screening R&D is further propelling the growth of retrovirus testing market. Also, rise in demand for retrovirus testing in the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories is also expected to drive the growth of retrovirus testing market. However, lack of trained people to perform sensitive assays associated with retrovirus testing and high cost of assays and diagnostic kits are some of the factors restraining the retrovirus testing market growth.

Retrovirus Testing Market: Segmentation

The global retrovirus testing market is segmented by test type, technique type, sample type and end user:

Segmentation by Test Type

Infectivity Assay

Product-Enhanced Reverse Transcriptase (PERT) Assay

Co-Cultivation Assay

Transmission Electron Microscopy

Radio-Immuno Assay

Western Blot Analysis

Immunofluorescence

Serological Tests

Segmentation by Technique Type

High-Throughput Screening

Enzyme Linked Immuno-Sorbent Assay (ELISA)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Segmentation by Sample Type

Blood

Serum

Body Fluids

Cells

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories and Centers

Retrovirus Testing Market: Overview

Based on product type, infectivity assays are most commonly used methods for retrovirus testing in the retrovirus testing market owing to the rapid and accurate results obtained from these assays. Retrovirus testing is majorly done using high-throughput technique and PCR based amplification for sensitive detection of retrovirus infection in the target genome. The diagnostic labs segment in end user is expected to register largest revenue shares in retrovirus testing market owing to the increased entry of outpatient samples for retroviral testing in early diagnosis of HIV-AIDS, thereby fueling the retrovirus testing market over the globe.

Retrovirus Testing Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, global retrovirus testing market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold largest shares in the global retrovirus testing market primarily due to growing R&D activities to detect retrovirus infection in the human body at early stages. North America is followed by Europe which registers second largest shares in global retrovirus testing market worldwide. However, Asia Pacific is expected to experience a robust growth over the forecast period and generates high revenues in global retrovirus testing market.

Retrovirus Testing Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global retrovirus testing market are Abbott Diagnostics, Alere Inc., Roche Diagnostics Ltd., DiaSorin S.p.A., bioMérieux SA, Becton, Dickinson and Company and others.