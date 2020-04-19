Retinopathy Of Prematurity-Pipeline Review, 2019

latest Pharmaceutical and Healthcare disease pipeline guide Retinopathy Of Prematurity – Pipeline Review, H2 2018, provides an overview of the Retinopathy Of Prematurity (Ophthalmology) pipeline landscape.

Retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) is a disease that affects immature vasculature in the eyes of premature babies. This disorder which usually develops in both eyes is one of the most common causes of visual loss in childhood and can lead to lifelong vision impairment and blindness Risk factors for the development of ROP include prematurity, extremely low-birth-weight, and multiple births..

Report Highlights

Global Markets Direct’s Pharmaceutical and Healthcare latest pipeline guide Retinopathy Of Prematurity – Pipeline Review, H2 2018, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Retinopathy Of Prematurity (Ophthalmology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

The Retinopathy Of Prematurity (Ophthalmology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Retinopathy Of Prematurity and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II and Preclinical stages are 1, 2 and 7 respectively.

Retinopathy Of Prematurity (Ophthalmology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.

Note: Certain content / sections in the pipeline guide may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data.

Scope

– The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Retinopathy Of Prematurity (Ophthalmology).

– The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Retinopathy Of Prematurity (Ophthalmology) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

– The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

– The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

– The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Retinopathy Of Prematurity (Ophthalmology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

– The pipeline guide evaluates Retinopathy Of Prematurity (Ophthalmology) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

– The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

– The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Retinopathy Of Prematurity (Ophthalmology)

Reasons to buy

– Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

– Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

– Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Retinopathy Of Prematurity (Ophthalmology).

– Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

– Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

– Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it’s most promising pipeline therapeutics.

– Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Retinopathy Of Prematurity (Ophthalmology) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

– Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

– Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.

