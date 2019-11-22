Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2028 – DelveInsight

Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028

1. A higher percentage of Retinitis Pigmentosa diagnosed prevalence was observed in males as compared to females in all the 7MM countries, except Japan, where females occupy a larger patient pool than males.

2. Retinitis Pigmentosa diagnosed prevalent population in the 7MM was assessed to be more than 250,000 in 2017.

3. The highest Retinitis Pigmentosa diagnosed prevalence in the United States was estimated to be 108,787 cases in 2017.

DelveInsight launched a new report on Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028

Key benefits

1. Retinitis Pigmentosa market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Retinitis Pigmentosa epidemiology and Retinitis Pigmentosa market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Retinitis Pigmentosa market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Retinitis Pigmentosa market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Retinitis Pigmentosa market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Retinitis Pigmentosa market.

“Majority of the patients suffer from non-syndromic Retinitis Pigmentosa, while syndromic and systemic Retinitis Pigmentosa cases account for nearly one-fourth of the total Retinitis Pigmentosa population”

Retinitis Pigmentosa therapeutic market in the 7MM is driven at a CAGR of 28.90%. Standard-of-care (SOC) for the management of RP in the US primarily includes vitamins, lutein, docosohexanoic acid, calcium-channel blockers, and other options. Apart from the aforementioned SOCs, the recently and only approved therapy, Luxturna has been assessed to create a significant impact on Retinitis Pigmentosa market size.

Retinitis Pigmentosa market share of prescription therapies was found to be USD 133.82 million in 2017. In contrast to the US and EU-5 countries, Retinitis Pigmentosa current therapeutic landscape in Japan is driven by only SOCs, and Luxturna has not yet been approved in the country. Despite the entry of Retinitis Pigmentosa emerging therapies, Retinitis Pigmentosa market size of supportive therapies shall continue to grow throughout the study period [2017-2028], owing to the fact that therapies to treat all types and subsequent subtypes have not yet been developed, and therefore a significant number of patient population will continue to be prescribed supportive therapies as a management practice.

The outlook for Retinitis Pigmentosa treatment is promising. Various clinical trials for gene therapy and stem cell therapy, have been fairly positive in terms of safety and limited evaluations of efficacy. The results of these studies are encouraging further investigation into the basic physiology of the retina, as well as the mechanisms of effective prevention and reversal of inherited retinal degenerations.

The expected launch of Retinitis Pigmentosa potential therapies in the market, during the forecast period (2019- 2028), shall create a positive impact on Retinitis Pigmentosa market size in 7MM like:-

1. HORA-RPE65

2. AAV8-RPGR

3. Jcell

4. Renexus (NT-501)

5. hRPC

And many others

Companies involved are:-

1. Horama

2. Nightstar Therapeutics

3. jCyte

4. Neurotech Pharmaceuticals

5. ReNeuron Limited

And many others

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Overview at a Glance

3. Retinitis Pigmentosa Disease Background and Overview

4. Retinitis Pigmentosa Classification

5. Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. United States Epidemiology

7. EU5 Epidemiology

7.1. Germany Epidemiology

7.2. France Epidemiology

7.3. Italy Epidemiology

7.4. Spain Epidemiology

7.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

8. Japan Epidemiology

9. Retinitis Pigmentosa Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

10. Proposed Guidelines for Retinitis Pigmentosa

11. Retinitis Pigmentosa Unmet Needs

12. Retinitis Pigmentosa Marketed Products

12.1. Luxturna: Spark Therapeutics/ Novartis

13. Retinitis Pigmentosa Emerging Therapies

13.1. Key Cross Competition

13.2. HORA-RPE65: Horama

13.3. AAV8-RPGR: Nightstar Therapeutics

13.4. jCell: jCyte

13.4.6. Product Profile

13.5. Renexus: Neurotech

13.6. Cenegermin: Dompe Farmaceutici

13.7. hRPC Cells : ReNeuron

13.8. UshStat: Sanofi

13.9. AGN-151597: Allergan

13.10.AAV-RPGR: MeiraGTx

14. Retinitis Pigmentosa 7MM Market Analysis

15. Retinitis Pigmentosa Emerging Market Competition

16. United States: Market Outlook

16.1. United States Market Size

17. EU-5 countries: Market Outlook

17.1. Germany Market Size

17.2. France Market Size

17.3. Italy Market Size

17.4. Spain Market Size

17.5. United Kingdom Market Size

18. Japan Market Outlook

19. Market Drivers

20. Market Barriers

21. Appendix

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

24. About DelveInsight

