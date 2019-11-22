Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2028 – DelveInsight

Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028
1. A higher percentage of Retinitis Pigmentosa diagnosed prevalence was observed in males as compared to females in all the 7MM countries, except Japan, where females occupy a larger patient pool than males.
2. Retinitis Pigmentosa diagnosed prevalent population in the 7MM was assessed to be more than 250,000 in 2017.
3. The highest Retinitis Pigmentosa diagnosed prevalence in the United States was estimated to be 108,787 cases in 2017.
DelveInsight launched a new report on Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028
1. Retinitis Pigmentosa market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Retinitis Pigmentosa epidemiology and Retinitis Pigmentosa market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
2. Retinitis Pigmentosa market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.
3. Retinitis Pigmentosa market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.
4. Retinitis Pigmentosa market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Retinitis Pigmentosa market.
“Majority of the patients suffer from non-syndromic Retinitis Pigmentosa, while syndromic and systemic Retinitis Pigmentosa cases account for nearly one-fourth of the total Retinitis Pigmentosa population”
Retinitis Pigmentosa therapeutic market in the 7MM is driven at a CAGR of 28.90%. Standard-of-care (SOC) for the management of RP in the US primarily includes vitamins, lutein, docosohexanoic acid, calcium-channel blockers, and other options. Apart from the aforementioned SOCs, the recently and only approved therapy, Luxturna has been assessed to create a significant impact on Retinitis Pigmentosa market size.
Retinitis Pigmentosa market share of prescription therapies was found to be USD 133.82 million in 2017. In contrast to the US and EU-5 countries, Retinitis Pigmentosa current therapeutic landscape in Japan is driven by only SOCs, and Luxturna has not yet been approved in the country. Despite the entry of Retinitis Pigmentosa emerging therapies, Retinitis Pigmentosa market size of supportive therapies shall continue to grow throughout the study period [2017-2028], owing to the fact that therapies to treat all types and subsequent subtypes have not yet been developed, and therefore a significant number of patient population will continue to be prescribed supportive therapies as a management practice.
The outlook for Retinitis Pigmentosa treatment is promising. Various clinical trials for gene therapy and stem cell therapy, have been fairly positive in terms of safety and limited evaluations of efficacy. The results of these studies are encouraging further investigation into the basic physiology of the retina, as well as the mechanisms of effective prevention and reversal of inherited retinal degenerations.
The expected launch of Retinitis Pigmentosa potential therapies in the market, during the forecast period (2019- 2028), shall create a positive impact on Retinitis Pigmentosa market size in 7MM like:-
1. HORA-RPE65
2. AAV8-RPGR
3. Jcell
4. Renexus (NT-501)
5. hRPC
And many others
Companies involved are:-
1. Horama
2. Nightstar Therapeutics
3. jCyte
4. Neurotech Pharmaceuticals
5. ReNeuron Limited
And many others
1. Key Insights
2. Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Overview at a Glance
3. Retinitis Pigmentosa Disease Background and Overview
4. Retinitis Pigmentosa Classification
5. Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology and Patient Population
6. United States Epidemiology
7. EU5 Epidemiology
7.1. Germany Epidemiology
7.2. France Epidemiology
7.3. Italy Epidemiology
7.4. Spain Epidemiology
7.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology
8. Japan Epidemiology
9. Retinitis Pigmentosa Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
10. Proposed Guidelines for Retinitis Pigmentosa
11. Retinitis Pigmentosa Unmet Needs
12. Retinitis Pigmentosa Marketed Products
12.1. Luxturna: Spark Therapeutics/ Novartis
13. Retinitis Pigmentosa Emerging Therapies
13.1. Key Cross Competition
13.2. HORA-RPE65: Horama
13.3. AAV8-RPGR: Nightstar Therapeutics
13.4. jCell: jCyte
13.4.6. Product Profile
13.5. Renexus: Neurotech
13.6. Cenegermin: Dompe Farmaceutici
13.7. hRPC Cells : ReNeuron
13.8. UshStat: Sanofi
13.9. AGN-151597: Allergan
13.10.AAV-RPGR: MeiraGTx
14. Retinitis Pigmentosa 7MM Market Analysis
15. Retinitis Pigmentosa Emerging Market Competition
16. United States: Market Outlook
16.1. United States Market Size
17. EU-5 countries: Market Outlook
17.1. Germany Market Size
17.2. France Market Size
17.3. Italy Market Size
17.4. Spain Market Size
17.5. United Kingdom Market Size
18. Japan Market Outlook
19. Market Drivers
20. Market Barriers
21. Appendix
22. DelveInsight Capabilities
23. Disclaimer
24. About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance