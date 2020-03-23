“Retailing in the Netherlands, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to the Netherlands retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing the Netherlands retail industry.

Improving economic conditions led to an increase in consumer confidence, thereby aiding household consumption. Retail sales in the country reached €120.2 billion in 2017 and are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2017-2022 to reach €139.1 billion by the end of 2022.

Ask for PDF Sample with Full TOC at https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2495679

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 26 product categories),

– The report also details major retailers in each category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories, which include Clothing, Footwear, Books, News and Stationery, Electrical and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Health and Beauty, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, Sports and Leisure Equipment, Jewelry, Watches and Accessories, and Luggage and Leather Goods

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics across various channels.

Scope

– An improving economy and employment rate to drive retail growth

– Improving household consumption to aid retail growth

– Improving housing market drives growth in furniture and floor coverings

– Furniture & floor coverings register the strongest growth

– Discretionary items register strong growth in the forecast period

– Online to register the highest growth over the next five years

– Changing consumer preferences & major investments drive growth through online

– Online sales will almost double between 2017 and 2022.

Reasons to buy

– Gain comprehensive knowledge on 26 product categories in the Netherlandsn retail market and develop a competitive advantage around consumer behaviour trends from the start of your supply chain

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, and key consumer and technology trends influencing the retail market

– Investigate current and forecast behaviour trends in each category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behaviour

– Understand the fastest-growing categories in the market with insights on the performance of individual product categories, across key channels from 2012, with forecasts until 2022

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the Netherlandsn retail market – including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.

Companies Mentioned:

Hema

H&M

Primark

C&A

Vero Moda

Action

Wehkamp

Zara

Only

Zeeman

Albert Heijn

Jumbo

Lidl

Aldi

Plus

Dirk

Coop

Emte

Deen

Gall&Gall

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2495679

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]