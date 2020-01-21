“Retailing in Peru, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Peru retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Peru retail industry.

Retail sales in Peru have been registering healthy growth over the past few years and reached S/.241.9 billion in 2017. Sales are projected to register a CAGR of 7.0% during 2017-2022 to reach S/.339.6 billion in 2022.

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 26 product categories),

– The report also details major retailers in each category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories, which include Clothing, Footwear, Books, News and Stationery, Electrical and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Health and Beauty, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, Sports and Leisure Equipment, Jewelry, Watches and Accessories, and Luggage and Leather Goods

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics across various channels.

Scope

– Peru retail sector is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2017 and 2022

– Recovering economy in the country will strengthen retail sales

– Improving employment and growing household consumption will drive retail sales

– Improved purchasing power is driving growth across all sectors

– While food & grocery is the largest sector, electricals is growing the fastest

– Food & grocery accounted for more than half of the total retail sales in 2017

– While hypermarkets is the largest channel, online retail is producing the fastest growth

– Specialist retailers to lose their share to online channel during 2017-2022

– Online retailing impacted in-store sales of music, video & entertainment.

Reasons to buy

– Gain comprehensive knowledge on 26 product categories in Peru retail market and develop a competitive advantage around consumer behaviour trends from the start of your supply chain

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, and key consumer and technology trends influencing the retail market

– Investigate current and forecast behaviour trends in each category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behaviour

– Understand the fastest-growing categories in the market with insights on the performance of individual product categories, across key channels from 2012, with forecasts until 2022

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Peru retail market – including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.

Companies Mentioned:

Falabella

Ripley

Topitop

Bata

H&M

Nike

Columbia

Dockers

Mango

Adidas

Tottus

Plaza vea

Metro

Wong

Mass

Tambo+

Listo!

Repshop

Vivanda

Viva

Efe

Hiraoka

Coolbox

Metro

Ripley

Elektra

Plaza vea

Falabella

Wong

Carsa

InkaFarma

Mifarma

Plaza vea

Boticas y Salud

Tottus

Herbalife

Topsa

Falabella

Metro

Natura

Sodimac

Plaza vea

Falabella

Cassinelli

Ripley

Wong

Tottus

Mass

Casa Ideas

Metro

