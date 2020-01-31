Retailing in Malaysia Market 2022 Gains Momentum: Know The Market Trends and Demand

Retailing in Malaysia, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022

“Retailing in Malaysia, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Malaysia retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Malaysia retail industry.

A positive economic scenario, rising urban population, and improved purchasing power are boosting retail sales in the country. In 2017, retail sales stood at RM344.1 billion and are projected to grow at 9.3% CAGR during 2017–2022 to reach RM537.3 billion by 2022.

What else does this report offer?

— In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 26 product categories),

— The report also details major retailers in each category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

— Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

— Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories, which include Clothing, Footwear, Books, News and Stationery, Electrical and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Health and Beauty, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, Sports and Leisure Equipment, Jewelry, Watches and Accessories, and Luggage and Leather Goods

— Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics across various channels.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2385570

Scope:

– Brazil retail sector is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2017 and 2022

— A positive economy and growing household consumption will boost retail sales

— While food & grocery is the largest sector, health & beauty produces the fastest growth

— While hypermarkets is the largest, online retail is the fastest-growing channel in Brazil

— Online retailing undermines in-store sales of music, video and entertainment specialists

— A large female working population is projected to strengthen retail sales.

Key Players:

· Aeon

· Uniqlo

· Yee Fong Hung

· Isetan

· H&M*

· Padini Corporation

· Parkson

· Zara*

· Bata

· Cotton On

· Giant

· Tesco

· 99 Speedmart

· 7-Eleven

· Aeon

· Econsave

· Kedai Mesra

· Amway

· Select

· The Store

· Courts

· SenQ

· Senheng

· Best Denki

· Aeon

· Harvey Norman

· Amazon

· Mr. D.I.Y.

· Tesco

· Lazada

· Watsons

· Guardian

· Cosway

· Caring

· Aeon

· Avon

· Amway

· Herbalife

· Sephora

· Tesco

· Mr. D.I.Y.

· IKEA

· HomePro

· Aeon

· Ace Hardware

· Harvey Norman

· Index Living Mall

· The Store

· Courts

· Cellini

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2385570

Reasons to buy:

– Gain comprehensive knowledge on 26 product categories in Malaysian retail market and develop a competitive advantage around consumer behaviour trends from the start of your supply chain

— Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, and key consumer and technology trends influencing the retail market

— Investigate current and forecast behaviour trends in each category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

— Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behaviour

— Understand the fastest-growing categories in the market with insights on the performance of individual product categories, across key channels from 2012, with forecasts until 2022

— Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Malaysian retail market — including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.

Key Points from TOC:

Key findings

The state of the nation

The state of retail

Clothing & footwear

Food & grocery

Electricals

Health & beauty

Home

Others

Definitions

Methodology

Get More Information about this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/retailing-in-malaysia-market-shares-summary-and-forecasts-to-2022

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]