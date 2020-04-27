Retail Inventory Management Software Market By Technology, Manufacturers, Types, Regions And Applications Research Report Free Sample Report Forecast To 2025

Retail Inventory Management Software Market – 2019

Description:

Retail inventory management software consists of tools that help to track, manage and organize material flow, including the time required for the end-product to leave the warehouse. In general, retail inventory software keeps track of whole supply chain process and helps in improving the efficiency of the inventory levels. This software helps in centralizing all the warehouse data located in different locations.

North America holds the major market share for global retail inventory management software. The presence of major companies in the region and adoption of inventory management software across major organizations are driving the market in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The adoption of cloud-based solutions across organizations and need for asset tracking are primarily driving the market in this region.

This report focuses on the global Retail Inventory Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Retail Inventory Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Epicor Software Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

JDA Software (U.S.)

Netsuite (U.S.)

Fishbowl (U.S.)

inFlow Inventory Software (Canada)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Totvs S.A (Brazil)

Retalix Ltd (Israel)

Quintiq (Netherlands)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Demand

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Traditional Retailers

Off-Price Retailers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Retail Inventory Management Software market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Retail Inventory Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Retail Inventory Management Software companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Retail Inventory Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Group Retail Inventory Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Retail Inventory Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-Demand

1.4.3 On-Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Retail Inventory Management Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Traditional Retailers

1.5.3 Off-Price Retailers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Retail Inventory Management Software Market Size

2.2 Retail Inventory Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Retail Inventory Management Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Retail Inventory Management Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Retail Inventory Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Retail Inventory Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Retail Inventory Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Retail Inventory Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Retail Inventory Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Retail Inventory Management Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Retail Inventory Management Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Retail Inventory Management Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Retail Inventory Management Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Epicor Software Corporation (U.S.)

12.1.1 Epicor Software Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Retail Inventory Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 Epicor Software Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Retail Inventory Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Epicor Software Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

12.2 Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

12.2.1 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Retail Inventory Management Software Introduction

12.2.4 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Retail Inventory Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

12.3 SAP SE (Germany)

12.3.1 SAP SE (Germany) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Retail Inventory Management Software Introduction

12.3.4 SAP SE (Germany) Revenue in Retail Inventory Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 SAP SE (Germany) Recent Development

12.4 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

12.4.1 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Retail Inventory Management Software Introduction

12.4.4 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Retail Inventory Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

12.5 JDA Software (U.S.)

12.5.1 JDA Software (U.S.) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Retail Inventory Management Software Introduction

12.5.4 JDA Software (U.S.) Revenue in Retail Inventory Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 JDA Software (U.S.) Recent Development

12.6 Netsuite (U.S.)

12.6.1 Netsuite (U.S.) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

