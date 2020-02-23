Retail E-commerce Software Market 2024: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types & Applications

Global Retail E-commerce Software Market

“Analytical Research Cognizance” has announced the addition of the “Retail E-commerce Software Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Retail E-commerce Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Retail E-commerce Software market will register a 10.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7710 million by 2024, from US$ 4220 million in 2019.

Retail E-commerce Software is a series of Software used for e-commerce activity. E-commerce (electronic commerce or EC) is the buying and selling of goods and services, or the transmitting of funds or data, over an electronic network, primarily the internet.

These business transactions occur either as business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), consumer-to-consumer (C2C) or consumer-to-business (C2B). The terms e-commerce and e-business are often used interchangeably. The term e-tail is also sometimes used in reference to transactional processes for online shopping. The retail e-commerce, E-commerce is a transaction of buying or selling online. The main role of the retail e-commerce software is to support the transaction online.

The downstream of the retail e-commerce software is rigid, which is wildly used in the market of Food, clothing, electronics, electrical appliances, medicine, cosmetics, and other consumer goods etc. For application terminals of the retail e-commerce software, PC Terminals, Mobile Terminals are the most used in the world at present. Market size of retail e-commerce software by PC terminals is still more than by mobile terminals.

This study considers the Retail E-commerce Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

On-Premise

Saas

Segmentation by application:

PC Terminal

Mobile Terminal

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Magento

WooThemes

Shopify

PrestaShop

VirtueMart

OpenCart

BigCommerce

osCommerce

Demandware

Yahoo Store

IBM

SAP Hybris

Oracle ATG Commerce

Open Text Corporation

Pitney Bowes

CenturyLink

Volusion

Ekm Systems

Digital River

Constellation Software

Sitecore

Shopex

Guanyi Soft

Centaur

U1City

Baison

HiShop

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Retail E-commerce Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Retail E-commerce Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Retail E-commerce Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Retail E-commerce Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Retail E-commerce Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Retail E-commerce Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Retail E-commerce Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Retail E-commerce Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 CRM

2.2.2 Promotions

2.2.3 Pushed Content

Chapter Three: Global Retail E-commerce Software by Players

3.1 Global Retail E-commerce Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Retail E-commerce Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Retail E-commerce Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Retail E-commerce Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

Chapter Four: Retail E-commerce Software by Regions

4.1 Retail E-commerce Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Retail E-commerce Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Retail E-commerce Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Retail E-commerce Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Retail E-commerce Software Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Retail E-commerce Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Retail E-commerce Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Retail E-commerce Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

…..Continued

