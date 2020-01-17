Retail Cloud Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions 2023

GLOBAL RETAIL CLOUD MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Solution Supply Chain Management Customer Management Workforce Management Data Security Reporting and Analytics Others

Service Professional Service Managed Service



By Service

Software as a Service

Platform as a Service

Infrastructure as a Service

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Private Cloud

By Enterprise Type

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Global retail cloud market worth $11,114.0 million in 2016

The study reveals that the global retail cloud market is likely to grow from $11.114.0 million in 2016 to $40,723.5 million by 2023. Due to increasing adoption of smartphones globally, shift toward omni-channel experience, and greater demand for compliance and collaboration, the global retail cloud market is gaining traction.

Insights on market segments

As per the findings of research, the retail cloud solution forms larger part of the global retail cloud market compared to products in this market. Among various deployment models of retail cloud, public cloud is expected to witness the highest growth in demand during the forecast period. Small and medium enterprises are the larger user of retail cloud compared to large enterprises. This trend is further expected to continue in the coming years. Among various regions, retail cloud market is expected to witness fastest growth in demand from Asia-Pacific, during the forecast period.

The market to witness fastest growth in Asia-Pacific during forecast period

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for retail cloud, whereas the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth among all regions due to huge potential of cloud based technology adoption. Due to the strengthening economy of Asia and rapid improvement in the technology infrastructure, the the adoption of retail cloud solution in the region is expected to increase. This is also expected to streamline various operational issues faced by retailers in the region.

Adoption of smartphones and demand for interactive consumer experience bolsters the global market growth

The factors driving the growth of the market include rapid adoption of smartphones globally, need for compliance and collaboration, and shift toward omni-channel by retailers. With rapid increase in the adoption of smartphones and tablets, the devices are serving a point of sale (POS) systems helping in handling the inventory, payment management, and location information. Further, through smartphones and cloud technology, retailers can capture real time information to adjust their product and service according to the market conditions and take advantage of new growth opportunities.

Moderate competition among players in the global retail cloud market

The research states that the global retail cloud market is moderately competitive with players introducing their product offerings catering to the specific needs of the retailers. Some of the key players in the global retail cloud market are Cisco Systems Inc., SAP SE, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Infor, RetailCloud, and Epicor Software Corporation.

Product launches and enhancements, and strategic partnerships have been the major recent developments in the retail cloud market. Vendors are differentiating their offering based on the set of tools providing various retail cloud solution and services according to the retailer need and overall industry demand.

