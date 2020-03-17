Retail Assortment Management Applications Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Trends, Forecast To 2024

The market for retail assortment management applications (RAMAs) is composed of multichannel retail companies (that is, retailers with stores as well as online and mobile channels) seeking assortment management applications that address business-critical merchandising business processes. Specifically included are Tier 1 general retailers (those with annual retail revenue greater than $3 billion) as well as apparel and specialty top-tier retailers (those with greater than $1 to $3 billion annual retail revenue). There are more than 250 global retailers operating in this market. RAMA products support activities and business processes that are critical to the fulfillment of customers’ needs.
According to this study, over the next five years the Retail Assortment Management Applications market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Retail Assortment Management Applications business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Retail Assortment Management Applications market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Retail Assortment Management Applications value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Web Services APIs
Thin Client Applications
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Stores
Online
Mobile Channels
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
IBM
SAS
7thonline
TXT e-solutions
Periscope
Oracle
JDA Software
BOARD International
JustEnough
RELEX Solutions
Logility
o9 Solutions
Celect
Infor
SAP
Softvision
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Retail Assortment Management Applications market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Retail Assortment Management Applications market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Retail Assortment Management Applications players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
