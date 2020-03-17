Retail Assortment Management Applications Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Trends, Forecast To 2024

The market for retail assortment management applications (RAMAs) is composed of multichannel retail companies (that is, retailers with stores as well as online and mobile channels) seeking assortment management applications that address business-critical merchandising business processes. Specifically included are Tier 1 general retailers (those with annual retail revenue greater than $3 billion) as well as apparel and specialty top-tier retailers (those with greater than $1 to $3 billion annual retail revenue). There are more than 250 global retailers operating in this market. RAMA products support activities and business processes that are critical to the fulfillment of customers’ needs.

According to this study, over the next five years the Retail Assortment Management Applications market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Retail Assortment Management Applications business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Retail Assortment Management Applications market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Retail Assortment Management Applications value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Web Services APIs

Thin Client Applications

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Stores

Online

Mobile Channels

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM

SAS

7thonline

TXT e-solutions

Periscope

Oracle

JDA Software

BOARD International

JustEnough

RELEX Solutions

Logility

o9 Solutions

Celect

Infor

SAP

Softvision

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Retail Assortment Management Applications market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Retail Assortment Management Applications market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Retail Assortment Management Applications players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Retail Assortment Management Applications Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Retail Assortment Management Applications Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Retail Assortment Management Applications Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Retail Assortment Management Applications Segment by Type

2.2.1 Web Services APIs

2.2.2 Thin Client Applications

2.3 Retail Assortment Management Applications Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Retail Assortment Management Applications Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Retail Assortment Management Applications Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Retail Assortment Management Applications Segment by Application

2.4.1 Stores

2.4.2 Online

2.4.3 Mobile Channels

2.5 Retail Assortment Management Applications Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Retail Assortment Management Applications Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Retail Assortment Management Applications Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Retail Assortment Management Applications by Players

3.1 Global Retail Assortment Management Applications Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Retail Assortment Management Applications Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Retail Assortment Management Applications Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Retail Assortment Management Applications Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Retail Assortment Management Applications Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Retail Assortment Management Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM News

11.2 SAS

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Retail Assortment Management Applications Product Offered

11.2.3 SAS Retail Assortment Management Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 SAS News

11.3 7thonline

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Retail Assortment Management Applications Product Offered

11.3.3 7thonline Retail Assortment Management Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 7thonline News

11.4 TXT e-solutions

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Retail Assortment Management Applications Product Offered

11.4.3 TXT e-solutions Retail Assortment Management Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 TXT e-solutions News

11.5 Periscope

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Retail Assortment Management Applications Product Offered

11.5.3 Periscope Retail Assortment Management Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Periscope News

11.6 Oracle

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Retail Assortment Management Applications Product Offered

11.6.3 Oracle Retail Assortment Management Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Oracle News

11.7 JDA Software

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Retail Assortment Management Applications Product Offered

11.7.3 JDA Software Retail Assortment Management Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 JDA Software News

11.8 BOARD International

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Retail Assortment Management Applications Product Offered

11.8.3 BOARD International Retail Assortment Management Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 BOARD International News

……Continued

