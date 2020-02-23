Restorative Dentistry Market Estimated $21.27 Million by 2025 | A report by COLTENE Group, Septodont Holding, Voco GmbH, Ultradent Products, Zimmer Biomet, Institut Straumann AG and others

Restorative dentistry global market report includes all the foremost players and brand company profiles. Due to growing demand at the end-user level, dental industry is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. Industrial trends were described at the macro level in this restorative dentistry market report, making it possible to map the landscape of the market and likely future issues. This market research report includes in-depth market analysis and numerous related factors ranging from market drivers to competitive analysis, market constraints, market segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenue. The restorative dentistry report analyzes and estimates the general drivers of the market in the form of consumer demand, government policy and demand associated with consumer buying patterns and therefore market growth and development. Restorative dentistry report is also useful when a new product is launched on the market or the company is distributed on a regional or global basis.

Market Analysis:

Restorative Dentistry Market is expected to reach USD 21.27 million by 2025, from USD 14.64 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.0%during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for the historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Players:

COLTENE Group Septodont Holding Voco GmbH Ultradent Products Zimmer Biomet Institut Straumann AG Mitsui Chemicals Ivoclar Vivadent AG 3M Danaher

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2018, Inverness Graham (U.S.) acquired Vista Dental (U.S.).By this acquisition, company enhanced the business growth in the dental restorative market.

In 2017, Dentsply Sirona (U.S.) acquired RTD (France) company. By this acquisition, company acquired outstanding shares of RTD. According to agreement, Dentsply Sirona continued to support and growth of brand and private label business of RTD.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing number of dental practices.

New digital density technology.

Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry and implant.

Increasing number of dental tourism.

High cost of product hinders the growth of this market.

Less reimbursement of dental procedure restrains this market.

Lack of technically skilled staffs.

Segmentation:

Product

end user

geographical segments.

Product

restorative materials

implants

prosthetics

restorative equipment

Restorative materials

direct restorative materials

indirect restorative materials

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Major countries

US., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

Competitive Analysis:

The global restorative dentistry market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of restorative dentistry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

