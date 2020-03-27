Various Advancements in Drug Development Technologies Are Beholding the Growth of Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS) Therapeutics Pipeline

RLS is a neurological sleep disorder that causes intense and irresistible urge to move leg. It can occur due to medical problems such as Parkinson’s disease, peripheral neuropathy, diabetes, and iron deficiency, or genetically. Some of the commonly occurring symptoms include itching, aching, crawling, burning, throbbing, tingling, and creeping. These symptoms are expected to become worse at night.

As per the current scenario, there is not specific procedure developed to diagnose RLS; however, the symptoms can be treated primarily by incorporating changes in lifestyle and behavior. It can also be treated by prescription medications for sleeping, narcotic pain, iron treatment, seizures, and Parkinson’s disease. Also, a number of therapeutic drugs are currently available in the market such as Horizant and Requip by GlaxoSmithKline plc, Neupro by UCB Biopharma SPRL, and Mirapex by Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

According to the research, majority of pipeline drug candidates are being developed for oral administration. It has been observed that oral route of medications is convenient, available in delayed or rapid release formulation, less risk of systemic infections, and inexpensive in nature, and also provides improved patient’s compliance. Administration of therapeutics for RLS through the oral route has shown promising results in clinical studies.

As of 2018, there are four marketed products available in the market. These drugs include Horizant, Requip, Neupro, and Mirapex. Therefore, with the emergence of late- and mid-stage pipeline products, the overall RLS therapeutics market is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years.

Some of the key players involved in the development of RLS therapeutics in the late- and mid-stage include UCB Biopharma SPRL, GlaxoSmithKline plc, NLS-1 Pharma AG, Bioprojet SCR, and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

RLS Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis

By Phase

By Molecule Type

By Route of Administration

By Company

This report comprises detailed pipeline analysis of therapeutics being developed for the treatment of RLS. Comprehensive insights of the pipeline phase products have been provided with special focus on strategic development activities, inclusive of collaboration and licensing information, drug designations, financing, grants, technological advancements, patents, and upcoming conferences. In addition, the report highlights the winning strategies of companies involved in the RLS therapeutics development followed by analyst views. Detailed regulatory approval procedures in the U.S., Europe, and Japan are also a part of this report. Furthermore, the report contains competitive analysis and extensive information on monotherapies, combination therapies, targets and mechanism of action, and drug origin with relevance to RLS.

