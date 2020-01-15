Restless Legs Syndrome Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Leading Manufacturers & Regions

Restless legs syndrome increases at night when the patient is at rest. RLS are common in both, male and female; however the disease has its highest impact on woman who are elderly or in some cases woman with the age 35 to 50 years. Some of the most common symptoms of the restless legs syndrome are continue itching and pain in the legs, and unusual sleep pattern. The restless legs syndrome affects the quality of life of the person suffering from the disease.

Access Detailed Report Summary: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/restless-legs-syndrome-market

The exact treatment of this disease is not present till now. However the available drug in the market helps in the indicative treatment of the disease. Some of the drug in the restless legs syndrome market such as sulfonamide by safinamide by Newron Pharmaceuticals reduces the symptoms by novel action such as potent, reversible and selective inhibition of MAO-B, without disturbing the MAO-A and dopamine uptake. This enhances the glutamate release and dopaminergic function of the patients; it also reduces the dopamine degradation. One other drug: SER-214 manufacture by Serina is used widely in the restless legs syndrome treatment; it uses a water-soluble polymer poly (2-alkyloxazoline)-based drug delivery technology this drug can be combined with the polymer and transported to the patients.

Request to Get the Sample Pages at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/restless-legs-syndrome-market/report-sample

Based on the different product type the global restless legs syndrome market can be broadly classified as Mirapex/Sifrol/Mirapexin, Neupro/Leganto, Requip, and HORIZANT/Regnite. On the basis various disease type the global restless legs syndrome market can be broadly bifurcated as etiology and pathogenesis, iron deficiency, genetic factors, neurological disturbances and others. Based on the mode of the therapy the global restless legs syndrome market can be broadly segmented into two broad categories: pharmacological therapy and non-pharmacological therapy.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=restless-legs-syndrome-market

Some of the major players operating in the global restless legs syndrome market include, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, axxonis Pharma AG, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Omeros Corporation, Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, UCB SA.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook