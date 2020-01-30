Respiratory Disposable Devices Market: Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects

Respiratory diseases including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), acute respiratory infections, tuberculosis, and lung cancer are some of the major chronic diseases affecting millions of people around the world. There is an alarming rise in the incidence of respiratory diseases, especially in the Asia Pacific, and the prevalence of respiratory diseases is higher in Western countries including the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, and Russia. Respiratory disposable devices include inhalers, masks, and other aids which help the patients suffering from different types of respiratory diseases. There has been a marked increase in the number of patients admitted to the hospital inpatient and outpatient settings suffering from respiratory diseases, and there has been an observed shift toward the usage of disposable respiratory devices from the traditional reusable ones.

A major factor driving the disposable respiratory devices market includes the elimination of risk of cross contamination associated with the usage of reusable respiratory devices, especially in the hospital settings, as most respiratory diseases are contagious and improper sterilization processes usually lead to cross contamination and increased spread of the disease. Other factors that are anticipated to drive the respiratory disposable devices market include increasing number of domestic and global players entering the market with new products, which has substantially led to the decreasing prices of disposable devices, along with increasing hospital admissions due to chronic respiratory diseases, and rising average length of hospital inpatient stay. However, some factors such as preference for reusable products in homecare settings and independent clinics due to high cost-efficiency, and expected rise in the outpatient treatment of respiratory diseases are projected to restrain the market during forecast period.

The global respiratory disposable devices market can be segmented on the basis of type, disease indications, end-user, and regions. In terms of type, the respiratory disposable devices market can be segmented into masks, tubes, inhalers, and others. In terms of disease indications, the global respiratory disposable devices market can be segmented into asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, tuberculosis, lung cancer, and other chronic respiratory diseases. The asthma segment accounted for a prominent share of the global respiratory disposable devices market in 2016, due to increasing prevalence of asthma and rising demand for inhalers, masks, and other respiratory devices, especially from emerging economies such as China, Brazil, and India. In terms of end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory care centers, and others.

In terms of regions, the global respiratory disposable devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global respiratory disposable devices market during the forecast period. According to World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 26 million people in the U.S., and 350 million people were suffering from asthma, globally, in 2014. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of smoking and decreasing quality of air, especially in developing countries such as China and India has led to increasing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD).Moreover, WHO statistics state that an estimated 384 million people around the world were suffering from COPD in 2012. However, the incidence of asthma, COPD and other respiratory diseases is increasing in Asia Pacific due to increase in smoking, poor air quality, and a large patient population. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the demand for cost-effective disposable respiratory devices. These factors are projected to drive the respiratory disposable devices market in Asia Pacific between 2017 and 2025.

Key players operating in the global respiratory disposable devices market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smiths Medical, Medline Industries, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Ambu, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

