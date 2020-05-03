Respiratory Diagnostic and Monitoring Device Market Outlook – Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details

The market is driven by factors such as high prevalence of respiratory disease, growing geriatric population, high prevalence of smoking, rapid urbanization and increasing pollution level, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

In terms of end-user, the respiratory diagnostic and monitoring device market is classified into hospital, home care and others. In 2015, the hospital was the largest segment of the global respiratory diagnostic and monitoring device industry, and home care is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

Tobacco use is one of the leading reasons of mortality in the world. It is responsible for raising the risk of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer and lung diseases. As per WHO, smoking is estimated to cause about 71% of lung cancer, 42% of chronic respiratory diseases and nearly 10% of cardiovascular diseases. Almost 80% of smokers worldwide live in low and middle-income countries, leading to increased number of tobacco-related illnesses and deaths. In addition, according to CDC, cigarette smoking kills more than 480,000 Americans each year.

In order to treat various diseases attributed to increased usage of tobacco, an increase in the usage of respiratory diagnostic and monitoring devices is expected which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the respiratory diagnostic and monitoring device market.

Some of the major players operating in the respiratory diagnostic and monitoring device market include Masimo Corporation, General Electric Company, Hamilton Medical AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Medtronic plc.

