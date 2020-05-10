Resistant Starch Market 2019 Global Leading Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

A Latest Research Report Provided by Analytical Research Cognizance on “Global Resistant Starch Market 2024” Provides Research Design, Secondary Data, Syndicated Source of Secondary Data, Qualitative Research, Survey & Observation. This Research Report will be Useful for Decision Making.

Resistant starch is a type of starch that isn’t fully broken down and absorbed, but rather turned into short-chain fatty acids by intestinal bacteria.

Resistant starch is usually used in bakery products, cereals and snacks, pasta and noodles etc. Bakery products are a major application of resistant starch. In 2016, Bakery products consumed 18960 MT resistant starch.

Resistant starch is rich in corn, wheat and tomatoes etc. Although raw material resource is abundant, limited by manufacture process, there are only four suppliers all over the world, such as Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Cargill and MGP Ingredients. Ingredion is a leading manufacture in this industry, with a production of 25566 MT in 2016, accounting for 58.64% of global production. Followed by Tate & Lyle and Cargill, their production was separately 7824 MT and 5381 MT in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Resistant Starch market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 280 million by 2024, from US$ 210 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Resistant Starch business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Resistant Starch market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Resistant Starch value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

RS1

RS2

RS3

RS4

Segmentation by application:

Bakery Products

Cereals and Snacks

Pasta and Noodles

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Ingredion

Tate & Lyle

Cargill

MGP Ingredients

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Resistant Starch consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Resistant Starch market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Resistant Starch manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Resistant Starch with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Resistant Starch submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

