Resist Processing Equipment Market – Need To Be Retained Or Removed With The Help Of Light Sensitive Film

Resist Processing Equipment Market – Overview

Resist processing or the photoresist processing is the process of masking the areas that need to be retained or removed with the help of light sensitive film. Resist process includes a substrate that is coated with the thin layer of polymeric materials. The layers formed by resist processing performs functions such as protecting the substrate due to chemical attack during etching process and the precise pattern formation. The resist processing equipment consists of three components; they are resin, inhibitor, and the solvent. The resin serves as the binder of the film. Inhibitor is the photoactive ingredient and the solvent helps to keep the resist in the liquid state until it is processed. The major steps included in the resist processing are dehydration and priming, resist coating, soft baking, exposure, development, and post development inspection. The resist processing equipment uses two type of coating the substrates. One is spray coasting and the other is spin coating. The resist processing obtained by the spin coating is smooth and can be adjusted according to their thickness more accurately. The spray coating offers the advantage of coating a random shape substrate where a spin coating is not feasible.

Resist Processing Equipment Market – Trends and Opportunities

The major driver that supports the global resist processing equipment market is the easy interface, process safety and low material consumption. The other parameters that contributes towards the growth of the resist processing equipment are larger spray coating area, high level personal safety, ultra compact design to minimize footprint and use of advanced technology for cleaning. The major restraining factor that restricts the growth of the resist processing equipment is the requirement of high cost of equipment. However, the sophisticated handling of wafer process and the highly effective optimized production process are expected to contribute towards the growth of the resist processing equipment market.

Resist Processing Equipment Market – Segmentation

The global resist processing equipment is segmented into operation type, coating, application, and geography. On the basis of operation type, the resist processing equipment market is segmented into manual, automatic and semiautomatic. In terms of coating, the global resist processing equipment market is classified into spin coating and spray coating. Based on application the global resist processing equipment market is segmented into micro electro mechanical systems, printed circuit board, micro contact printing, silicon wafers and others. Geographically, global resist processing equipment can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America. North America is expected to be the leading market for the resist processing equipment in terms of revenue in the coming years. This is due to the already developed technology advancement in the North America. Asia Pacific region is anticipated as an emerging market for the resist processing equipment due to presence of large number of the semiconductor companies and the emerging economies such as China, India and Japan.

Resist Processing Equipment Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global resist processing equipment market are EV Group, V3 Corporation Ltd., MicroChem Corp., Crystec Technology Trading GmbH, Spintrac Systems, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. and among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.