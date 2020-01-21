Residential Solar Power Generation Systems Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

— Solar power generation system, which converts the energy of sunlight into electricity by solar battery cells, is the system to generate electricity and supply to loads for many residential applications.
According to this study, over the next five years the Residential Solar Power Generation Systems market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Residential Solar Power Generation Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Residential Solar Power Generation Systems market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Residential Solar Power Generation Systems value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Centralized PV Power Plant
Decentralized PV Power Plant
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Countryside
City
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Sunrun
NRG Residential Solar
Verengo Solar
SolarCity
SunPower
RGS Energy
PetersenDean
Vivint Solar
Horizon Solar Power
First Solar
Trinity Solar
Suniva
Sungevity
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Residential Solar Power Generation Systems market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Residential Solar Power Generation Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Residential Solar Power Generation Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
