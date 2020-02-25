Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market – The Biggest Trends to Watch out for 2018-2026

Robotic vacuum cleaner is commonly called as robovacs and it is mainly used for cleaning residential and small commercial spaces, such as pools, gutters, and floors. The unit of the robotic vacuum cleaner comprises a mobile base, batteries, cleaning system, programming software, and other accessories. Robotic vacuum cleaners use intelligent sensors and a camera mounted on top to clean tight corners and hard-to-reach surfaces. Robotic vacuum cleaners are equipped with advanced features such as laser vision, room mapping, and robotic self-charging to offer convenience to users. Other features include spinning brushes, mopping, security cameras, UV sterilization, navigation technology, and intercom systems. All these features are expected to drive the overall residential robotic vacuum cleaner market during the forecast period.

The global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is projected to expand due to dynamic aspects such as increase in expenditure on household appliances and increasing awareness about indoor health and hygiene. However, the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is facing a challenge from substitutes in the market. Nevertheless, investment in research and development to make innovative products is likely to offer attractive opportunities to the market. Efficiency, running time, and room coverage is trending in the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market.

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market has been segmented based on product, charging type, operation mode, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, the market has been classified into in-house robot and outdoor robot. In terms of charging mode, the market has been categorized into manual charging and battery charging. Based on operation mode, the market has been categorized into self-drive and remote control. In terms of distribution channel, the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market has been categorized into online and offline. Based on region, the report classifies the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is segmented as below:

Market Segmentation

Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, by Type

In-house Robot

Outdoor Robot

Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, by Charging Type

Manual Charging

Battery Charging

Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, by Operation Mode

Self-Mode

Remote Control

Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, by Distribution Channel