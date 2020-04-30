Residential Gateway Market Forecast to 2025 by Value, Volume, CAGR, Revenue

In telecommunications networking, a residential gateway (more commonly known as a home router or home gateway) is a device that allows a local area network (LAN) to connect to a wide area network(WAN) via a modem.
This report focuses on the global Residential Gateway status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Residential Gateway development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
Comtrend
Huawei Technologies
Pace
ZTE
Actiontec Electronics
Advanced Digital Broadcast
Alcatel-Lucent
Arris Enterprises
Audio Codes
AVM
Calix
Humax
Sagemcom
Technicolor
Zhone Technologies
ZyXEL Communications
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Modem
Router
Network switch
Othe
Market segment by Application, split into
Internet
STB
DVR
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Residential Gateway status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Residential Gateway development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
