Residential Construction Market Up-to-Date Analysis of Market Trends and Technological Improvements 2019-2025 | Country Garden DR Horton Lennar

Construction is the process of constructing a building or infrastructure. Construction differs from manufacturing in that manufacturing typically involves mass production of similar items without a designated purchaser, while construction typically takes place on location for a known client. Construction as an industrycomprises six to nine percent of the gross domestic product of developed countries. Construction starts with planning, design, and financing; it continues until the project is built and ready for use.

China is the largest market in terms of value and is driving the market for residential building construction. The UK and the USA are forecasted to have the fastest growth.

In 2018, the global Residential Construction market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Residential Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Residential Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Country Garden

DR Horton

Lennar

Pulte

China State Construction Engineering

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wood-framed

Concrete

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Personal

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Residential Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Residential Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Residential Construction are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

