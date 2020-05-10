Research Report on Solvents Market : Global Market Prospects – Featuring Expert Panel Views from Industry Survey 2024

Conventional solvents consist of glycol ethers, hydrocarbons, acetate esters, alcohols, chlorinated and ketones; while organic solvents are used in traditional applications such as dry cleaning and in manufacturing industries. Organic solvents are highly flammable in nature except for chlorinated solvents. Health hazards associated includes toxicity in reproductive systems, nervous systems, lungs and kidney damage thereby, leading to cancer.

The global solvents market is expected to grow during the forecast period (2017-2023) owing to the increasing environmental regulations for greener substitutes in developed countries for producing them at lower emissions and less toxicity. Additionally, the increasing demands for industrial solvents from pharmaceuticals, and paints and coatings industry is expected to spur the global market. By source, conventional are expected to generate the highest revenue in the global market during the forecast period. By type, alcohol-based are expected to emerge as a leading segment during the forecast period. Paints and coatings is estimated to be the largest application segment for solvents during the forecast period.

Increasing demand from end-use applications such as paints and coatings, agricultural chemicals, printing inks, adhesives, rubber and polymer, personal care, metal cleaning and pharmaceuticals is expected to drive the growth of global solvents market during the forecast period. Conventional solvents are expected to witness significant growth on account of the increasing usage in various end-use industries due to its low cost, and better performance; however, green and bio solvents is expected to gain traction during the forecast period on account of their non-VOC nature.

Market Segmentation

By Source

Conventional

Bio and Green

By Type

Oxygenated Alcohols Esters Ketones Glycol ethers Glycol

Hydrocarbon Aliphatic Aromatic Xylene Toluene Benzene Ethylbenzene Others Halogenated Trichloroethylene Methylene chloride Perchloroethylene Others Others



By Application

Paints and coatings

Agricultural chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Adhesives

Printing inks

Metal cleaning

Personal care

Rubber and polymer

Others

The key players operating in the global solvents market include The Dow Chemicals, Shell Chemicals, ExxonMobil, British Petroleum (BP), BASF SE, Sasol Solvents, Celanese Corporation, Ashland Inc., Eastman Chemical Company and Solvay SA.

