Research report explores the Oral Irrigator Market for the forecast period, 2018-2028

Oral Irrigator Market Outlook:

An oral irrigator is also called as a dental water jet which is a dental care device used to maintain the health of the gums. The rising concerns among the consumers regarding dental health and increasing cases of dental implants is fuelling the demand for oral irrigators in the market. An oral irrigator is a very useful commodity for the people having braces due to its ability to clean food debris and remove plaque. Advancement in technology is one of the key driving factors for the oral irrigator market. The oral irrigator market is mostly governed by the innovation of products and new product launches which attract a lot of consumers towards these products. Along with the basic functionalities, oral irrigators has some additional features such as different working modes, 2 timer modes, intelligent charging, 360-degree rotation etc. These features play a major role in influencing consumer preferences and aids to rising demand for oral irrigators in the market. The supply side participants of the oral irrigator market are focused on coming up with products which are compact and cost-effective which leads them to spend more money on research and development. The rising influence of social media also plays an important role in boosting the demand for oral irrigators in the market over the forecast period.

Rise in prevalence of dental problems coupled with increasing expenditure of consumers on health and hygiene is driving the Oral Irrigator Market:

Global oral irrigator market is witnessing a boost owing to increasing dental problems and increasing health consciousness among the consumers. Owing to the versatile nature of the oral irrigator with various functionality added these days makes it convenient and easy to use product which is a growth driver for the oral irrigator market. The growth of the oral irrigator market is also driven by advancement in technology coupled with new product launches. The rising popularity of e-commerce and increasing internet penetration level is also major contributors to the growth in demand of oral irrigator market. The rising awareness about the availability of these products also influences the growth of the oral irrigator market. Continues innovation in products is also one the factor that largely governs the growth of the oral irrigator market over the forecast period.

Oral Irrigator Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Type, the oral irrigator market has been segmented as:

Cordless Oral Irrigator

Countertop Oral Irrigator

On the basis of Application, the oral irrigator market has been segmented as

Household

Commercial

Others

On the basis of Sales Channel, the oral irrigator market has been segmented as

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Independent Retailers

Multi Brand Stores

Drug stores

Online Sales Company Website 3 rd party Online Sales



Oral Irrigator Market: Market participants:

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the oral irrigator market are Matwave, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Candeon, H2Ofloss, Jetpik, Interplak, Pro-Floss, Procter & Gamble, PURSONI, Hydro Floss, Aquapick, Panasonic Corporation, ToiletTree Products, Inc., water pik, inc., Shenzhen Risun Technology Co.,Ltd, Health and Hygiene, Inc., and Oratec Corp are among others.

Opportunities for Oral Irrigator Market Participants:

The global oral irrigator market is growing at a swift rate owing to increased spending of consumers on health and hygiene. The rising prevalence of dental problems is also a major contributing factor to the fuelling demand for oral irrigators in the market. The rising awareness among the consumers about maintain personal hygiene is leading consumers to adapt to oral irrigators which are driving the oral irrigator market. The influence of social media and T.V commercials play a very significant role among the consumers in choosing the products and it provides a huge opportunity for the supply side participants of the oral irrigator market. A large number of market players are expected to enter the oral irrigator market over the forecast period owing to attractive growth opportunities.