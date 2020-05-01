Research report explores the Glass Decanters Market : global industry analysis by 2028

Global Glass Decanters Market: Overview : A decanter is a vessel that is used to hold a liquid such as wine, whiskey, and other beverages. Decanters are available in varied shape and sizes and traditionally made from glass. Glass decanters usually have a volume equivalent to one standard bottle of wine or a whiskey. Decanters are also made of crystal, which is a type of glass. Glass products containing less than 4% of lead oxide are labeled as glass, whereas glass products containing more than 10% of lead are labeled as crystal. The presence of lead softens the glass and makes it suitable for cutting and engraving. This is the reason for the popularity of crystal glass decanters. Glass decanters allow the user to view the product from outside, and engravings on the glass decanters provides it a visual appeal. Glass decanters are widely used to store and dispense wine. Glass decanters allow the wine to go through the aeration process. Meaning, glass decanters allow the wine to breathe. Aeration refines the taste of the wine when kept in glass decanters.

The demand for glass decanter is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the high demand for decanted wine. Decanting young wines in glass decanters several hours before serving gives the wine a chance to bloom and attain a stage of development. Decanting wines in glass decanters diminishes the amount of carbon dioxide and matures the wine. The Glass decanters help the sediment to separate from the older wine. Glass decanters are also used to store premium whiskeys, to help prevent the evaporation. In some regions, glass decanters are handmade by traditional decanter manufacturers.

Global Glass Decanters Market: Dynamics : Drinking decanted wine is a tradition in many countries, as the wine connoisseur advice to let the wine breathe in the glass decanter to enhance its taste. Decanting wine in glass decanters helps remove sediment from it. Glass decanters for wine often do not have a stopper or a seal on it. Whereas for whiskey, there isn’t any need for oxidizing or removing sediment. Premium whiskeys are decanted in glass decanters for aesthetic purposes. While whiskey oxidizes slower than wine, it still needs a sturdy, airtight seal. It is observed that some wines take longer to decant than others and thus, a glass decanter with a broad base will increase the amount of oxygen and decant the wine faster. The lead crystal glass decanter is widely preferred over the regular glass as the lead increases the index of refraction and offers much more sparkly appearance.

Rapid urbanization has led to an increase in the per-capita personal income and changed lifestyles of people in many countries. Glass decanters provide a stylish way for fine liquor to be served with class and sophistication. While the glass decanters lend a sense of class and elegance, they are also more stable than the whiskey bottles and flasks. Most glass decanters these days are mostly lead-free. But if the glass decanters contain lead, i.e. (crystal decanter) and the whiskey sits in it for long enough, there is a chance that the lead will leach into the whiskey, resulting in harmful effects after consuming it. The introduction of wine aerators is expected to harm the global glass decanters market. The wine aerator is held above the glass and wine is poured through it. The device aerates the wine as it flows through it. This device eliminates the use of glass decanters where instant decanted wine is required.

Global Glass Decanters Market: Segmentation : Global glass decanters market is segmented on the basis of material: Crystal Glass, Regular Glass; Global glass decanters market is segmented on the basis of shape: Swan, Cornett, Duck, Standard, Small sized base, Medium sized base, Large sized base; Global glass decanters market is segmented on the basis of Capacity into: Up to 250 ml, 250 ml-500 ml, 500 ml-750 ml, 750 ml and above; Global glass decanters market is segmented on the basis of end use into: Wines, Red wine, White Wine, Rosé, Whiskey, Brandy, Cocktails;

Global Glass Decanters Market: Regional Outlook : North America holds the largest share in the global glass decanters market. According to the Wine Market Council, U.S is the highest wine consuming country by volume, drinking 341.5 million nine-liter cases in the year 2016. China is expected to grow faster than the US in that time period in volume terms, while the UK market will stay roughly flat in volume. Key Developments: AI Powered Decanter offered by Jim Bean pours shots of bourbon whiskey on demand. The smart voice-activated decanter features a built-in compartment for whiskey storage. Global Glass Decanters Market: Key Manufacturers : O I Packaging, Ravenscroft Crystal, Prestige Decanters, Saver Glass, New Genius Glass, N R S Glass Suppliers, Quality Products of India (QPI);

The Regional analysis includes – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East & Africa (MEA);

