Research report explores the Bulk Liquid Containers Market: global industry analysis by 2028

Global Bulk Liquid Containers Market – Overview:

Bulk liquid containers is an industrial grade container mounted on a pallet which is used for the storage and transportation of bulk liquid. Bulk liquid containers also known as tote, are capable of stacking and are moved by using a pallet jack or forklift. Bulk liquid containers can be classified into rigid bulk liquid containers and flexible bulk liquid containers. Rigid Bulk liquid containers offer several advantages over drums, moreover, they are employed for single use. The single use property of rigid bulk liquid containers eliminates the possibility of contamination and also reduces the need for cleaning. Flexible bulk liquid containers offer much flexibility and versatility for the transportation and storage of products. Transportation and loading for bulk liquid containers is carried out using pallets or lifting the container using loops. Flexible bulk liquid containers is an industrial container made of flexible fabric that is designed for storing and transporting dry, such as sand, fertilizer, and granules of plastic.

Global Bulk Liquid Containers Market – Dynamics:

Bulk liquid containers market is expected to grow significantly in recent years due to widespread usage of bulk liquid containers in shipping and logistics industry. Bulk liquid containers has made it possible for the shipping industry to transport the products without being heavy on their pockets. Another factor which drives the bulk liquid containers market is their minimum contamination issue since the bulk liquid containers are made through blow molding process which minimizes the need of drilling and hence reduces the contamination chances. Furthermore, numerous cases of bulk liquid containers, specially flexi tanks failure has been reported in the past which compels the need of better resin materials as well as more robust technology for the manufacturing of bulk liquid containers. In addition, demand is also anticipated to be driven by widened use of larger bulk liquid containers which ensure increased performance and are more economical in terms of cost as compared to smaller container which generally has shorter service lives. Moreover, bulk liquid containers market is hindered due to stringent norms related to the disposal of plastic bulk liquid containers due to environmental issues.

Global Bulk Liquid Containers Market – Regional Overview:

The North American market is expected to lead the global bulk liquid containers market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific bulk liquid containers market is expected to witness the highest growth due to extensive usage of bulk liquid containers in logistics industry. The Europe bulk liquid containers market is expected to witness above average during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The bulk liquid containers market in the Middle East is anticipated to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Global Bulk Liquid Containers Market – Key Players:

A few of the key players in the bulk liquid containers market are Greif, Inc., Mauser Group B.V, Schutz Container Systems Inc., Hoover Ferguson Group, Inc., Time Technoplast Limited, Bulk Handling Australia Pty Ltd, Snyder Industries, Inc., Schoeller Allibert Group B.V., Brambles Group, TranPak Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Ac Buckhorn LLC, A. R. Arena Products Inc., Loscam Ltd., Dalian Edo Int’l Trade Co., Ltd., Conplast Industry Group, and Maschiopack GmbH, etc.

