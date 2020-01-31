Research report covers the Black Vinegar Market share and Growth, 2017-2027

Black vinegar was first popularized in East Asia, especially in South China. It is prepared with black glutinous rice (also called “sweet rice”), although millet or sorghum may also be used. It is dark in colour, and has a deep, almost smoky flavor. There are different places in China that produce different types of rice vinegar, flavours and colours. In China, the black vinegar goes by the name of Zhenjiang vinegar. Demand for black vinegar is expected to be driven by its high medicinal properties. Some of its medicinal properties includes its ability to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. It also possess anti-cancer properties.

The black vinegar market can be segmented on the basis of region which includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan.

Geographically, Europe is expected to be the major market in terms of value owing to increasing consumer shifting preference towards convenient healthy food options. Among the countries, U.K. is expected to remain major market in terms of consumption for vinegar followed by Germany.

North America is expected to represent the favorable market for vinegar in terms of consumption. In the region, the U.S. is expected to represent major value share during the forecast period. Increasing demand for natural and organic ingredients, and products without additives or preservatives is expected to support the market growth in the country. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth in black vinegar market over the forecast period. High growth of black vinegar market in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the strong demand from emerging economies such as China and India. Countries such as China and Japan are expected to be the major consumer and producers of black vinegar across the region. In 2003, the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry of Japan introduced quality and labeling standards in consultation with the All Japan Vinegar Producers’ Association in order to dictate its precise production.

Black vinegar provides a host of health benefits which is expected to fuel the growth of the market across the globe. These health benefits include tackling various health issues such as traditional remedies, reduce the glycemic index of carbohydrate food for people with diabetes. It also helps in preventing the growth of several common foodborne pathogens sensitive to acidity. Black vinegar market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period. Growth of black vinegar market is driven by its wide applications in the food & beverage industry. It is considered as one of the essential component in salad dressing, sauces and soups, and food preservatives. Other factors attributable to the high growth includes increase in ageing population, rising health consciousness, increasing purchasing power, rise in per capita health expenditure. Presence of natural ingredients in black vinegar coupled with growing awareness regarding its health benefits contributes significantly to its volume growth over the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the black vinegar market include Mizkan Euro Ltd., Old Dutch Mustard Co., Inc., Marukan Vinegar USA Inc., and others. Companies in the black vinegar market are heavily investing in research and development activities to enhance the functional profile of black vinegar. Companies also focus upon building efficient supply chain to ensure wide availability of black vinegar globally.