Research report covers the Airbag Control Unit Sensor Market share and Growth,

The airbag control/sensor unit helps to detect collision airbag ignition to save a passenger from a collision. The airbag control unit identifies and assesses the seriousness of an accident and after that triggers the proper restraint frameworks. Information is provided to the unit by upwards of six crash sensors. This incorporates increasing speed sensors and a rotational speed sensor. The readings from these are utilized to assess and look at the signs from other sensors. The crash signs are then sent to the airbag control unit and new additional system to activate the hazard lights and inside lights and turn off the fuel pump and halting the engine. The restraint systems are additionally refined to be themost efficient according to the type of accident. The airbag control unit/sensor is high quality, reliable and is of low cost and also comply with automotive functional safety standards. An Airbag Control Unit is for commercial vehicles needs to meet all the diverse market and customer prerequisites around the world. To accomplish these particular necessities in a commercial way, the SPEED idea i.e. Safety Platform for Efficient and Economical Design officially utilized widely for airbag control units in passenger vehicles has been adapted to the particular commercial vehicles requirements. The electrical arc segment made between both pins activates a propellant which is comprised of sodium azide that begins to consume and radiate nitrogen gas, and the gas begins to fill the airbag.

Global Airbag Control Unit/Sensor: Market Dynamics:

The factors such as a rise in the number of traffic fatalities rates are accelerating demand for safety measures leads to the growth of Airbag control unit/sensor market. Moreover, safety regulation implied by government and rise in life expectancy leads to an increase in airbags control unit/sensor market. Macroeconomic factors such as an increase in disposable income lead to investing people toward more of safety features in the vehicles result in the overall growth of the airbag control unit/sensor market. In addition to it increasing consumer awareness towards safety equipment leads to the growth of Airbag control unit/sensor market. Further Airbag control unit on two-wheelers may provide an opportunity for the market leaders to grow in the future.

Global Airbag Control Unit/Sensor: Segmentation:

The global airbag control unit/sensor market is segmented on the basis of types of sensor, types of airbags and vehicle types

Based on types of sensor, global airbag control unit/ sensor market is segmented into:

Mass type sensor

Roller type sensor

Based on types of airbags, global airbag control unit/sensor market is segmented into:

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Knee Airbag

Curtain Airbag

Side Airbag

Roll-over Airbags

External Airbags

Seatbelt Airbags

Medical Airbags

Based on types of vehicles, global airbag control unit/ sensor market is segmented into:

Passenger Cars

Compact

Mid-sized

Premium

Luxury

Commercial Vehicle/Light commercial vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Global Airbag Control Unit/Sensor: Regional Outlook:

Based on the geography, the global airbag control unit/sensor market is segmented into the seven regions namely, North America, Western Europe Latin America, Japan, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions North America has the largest share for the airbags control units/sensor followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region. Due to technological advancement, US is the largest user of the airbag control unit/sensor. Europe is on the verge of recovery and expected to grow in the future in global airbag control unit market. Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the highest growth in for airbag control unit/sensor market owing to rise in demand for value-added safety equipment in domestic vehicles.

Global Airbag Control Unit/Sensor: Key Players:

The few prominent key players of the global airbag control unit/sensor are:

AUTOLIV

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Ashimor

Takata Corporation

KSS

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd

Hyundai Mobis

Nihon Plast Co. Ltd

Jinheng

