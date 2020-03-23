Research report covers the Air Flow Sensors Market share and Growth,

Air flow sensors are also known as air velocity sensors and are used to measure the speed and pressure of the air with the best possible accuracy. Air flow sensors also measure the volume and the density of the air flowing through a channel. These sensors are designed to efficiently collect environmental and atmospheric data in a variety of applications which are precision critical. Air flow sensors can also be manufactured with custom configuration options, which are helpful as they have the user-defined applications. In most of the modern cars, the MAF (mass air flow sensor) is an integral component of the engine system controlled by the computer. It is the best way to measure the amount of air an engine takes in i.e. the engine load.

Air Flow Sensors Market: Market Dynamics

The availability of highly configurable air flow sensors from the manufacturing plant itself is contributing to the growth of its market. The availability of OEM quality air flow sensors for specific automobile applications is fueling the growth of the air flow sensors market. However, the contamination of the air flow sensors is restraining the growth of its market. As a contaminated air flow sensor cannot measure the correct amount of air flow. Another challenge faced by the air flow sensors market is that any slight damage to these sensors can alter the automatic transmission shifting patterns, for which air flow sensors are installed in many cars. One of the current trends in the air flow sensors market is the availability of both analog as well as digital sensors for control, display, recovery and switching functions. The versatility of air flow sensors that they can be used for almost all kinds of gasses and volatile substances, is widening the scope of its market. Air flow sensors can also be adapted to the different kinds of flow channel geometries. The installation of multi-pixel sensors in various IoT (internet of things) applications, has also broadened the scope of air flow sensors market.

Air Flow Sensors Market: Market Segmentation

The global air flow sensors market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industries:

Automobiles

Aerospace

Data Centers

Spirometer

Leak Detection in pressurized air systems

Engine Control

Industrial gas flow measurement

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning)

It can also be segmented on the basis of its type:

Volume air flow sensors

Mass air flow sensors

It can be further segmented on the basis of type of sensing wire used:

Hot Wire

Cold Wire

It can be further segmented on the basis of type of output signals:

Variable voltage output (Analog)

Frequency Output (Digital)

Air Flow Sensors Market: Segmentation Overview

In healthcare, the air flow sensors are used in anesthetic devices, inhalers, insufflators, oxygen concentrators, and respiratory devices, etc. Nasal air flow sensors are the devices used to control and monitor the airflow rate of a patient who requires respiratory aid.

In data centers, it is important to monitor the chilled airflow along with the monitoring of hot air return flow. Some of the air flow sensors have features such as hot film anemometer component and are manufactured in compliance with ISO TS16949.

In automobiles, the airflow sensors are used for the R & D activities related to vehicles and testing. Air flow sensors also calculate the proper amount of fuel to be delivered to the vehicle’s engine and relay signals to the engine control unit (ECU).

The volume air sensors measure the effect of moving air either on a pinwheel or a deflecting plate. The mass air flow sensors, on the other hand measure the mass of air as it passes through the sensor. Since the stoichiometry of the air-fuel reaction is fundamentally dependent on the mass i.e. it is proportional to the number of molecules of the air, rather than the volume; thus the usage of mass air flow sensors is comparatively widespread. Some of the latest applications of the air flow sensors are extraction hoods, fuel cells, filter monitoring, gas analyzers, gas measuring stations, low vacuum control and process control, etc.

Air Flow Sensors Market: Regional Outlook

The global air flow sensorsmarket geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of air flow sensors market owing to the fully automated manufacturing processes. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to healthcare and automobiles, wherein air flow sensors have useful applications, aids in boosting the growth of air flow sensors market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards growing demand for air flow sensors because of the increasing usage of electronic products.

Air Flow Sensors Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global air flow sensors market are:

DENSO EUROPE

First Sensor AG

Degree Controls Inc.,

TE Connectivity Corporation

Oscium, A Dechnia LLC.

Sensirion AG Switzerland

Delta OHM

Honeywell International Inc.

Systec Controls

Siemens AG

