Research Report and Overview on Sound Meter Market, 2018-2028

Sound Meter: Market outlook

The sound meter is a handheld sound measuring instrument with a microphone. The sound meter works in correspondence to the change in air pressure which is caused by the sound waves. The changing air pressure results in the movement of the diaphragm of the microphone which makes the sound meter measure the acoustic signal. The sound meter is commonly referred to as sound level meter or sound pressure level meter. Sound meters are available in two classes depending on the tolerance level allowed on directional and frequency response of the changing sound waves. The market for the sound meter is witnessing a growing demand owing to sound level measurement in several indoor as well as outdoor applications. The sound meter is used to measure and track environment sound levels at different locations to help workplace safety professionals and industrial hygiene professionals to keep a check on the sound exposure level. The sound meter is also installed on work sites, enterprises, and factory sites, to ensure that the sound levels are under the recommended level. Besides, a sound meter is used in laboratories for research and development activities to measure sound levels. Also, the sound meter is used in noise measuring to control noise pollution caused due to transportation.

Rising Concern Regarding Increasing Noise Pollution is Opening the Way for Sound Meter

The increasing uprising against non-ecofriendly sound devices due to the harmful impact of their soaring noise on the environment is anticipated to drive the sound meter market. The sound levels are mandatorily tacked and checked to control the auditory and non-auditory effects of noise pollution, and this has led to an increase in the demand for sound meters. Besides, increasing government investments to maintain environmental quality and increasing measures to minimize noise pollution has further fuelled the market growth for sound meters which have more significant potential for sound measurement than other audio analyzers. Furthermore, rising concerns regarding growing sound levels and its impact on individuals is contributing to the growth of the sound meter market. The growing number of automobile, jet planes, and increasing use of high power speakers and woofers, is resulting in rising issues including hearing problems, cardiovascular problems, annoyance, stress, and others. This is leading to increasing concern among consumers about the necessary measures taken to control the noise. Hence, to control the noise it is required to measure sound, a sound meter is, therefore, a popular choice to handle the rising concerns regarding sound levels impact. This is resulting in an increasing demand for sound meters.

Global Sound Meter: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global Sound Meter market has been segmented as-

Type/Class 1 Sound Meter (Precision Sound Meter)

Type/Class 2 Sound Meter (General Purpose Sound Meter)

On the basis of application, the global Sound Meter market has been segmented as-

Factories and Enterprises

Environmental and Protection

Transportation Industry

Scientific Research Field

Others

On the basis of region, the global Sound Meter market has been segmented as-

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Global Sound Meter: Key Players

Some of the major players of sound meter market include: Larson Davis, ATP Instrumentation, Svantek Inc., Brel & Kjr, Norsonic, Cirrus Research plc, RION Co., Ltd., TES Electrical Electronic Corp., NTi Audio, Testo SE & Co. KGaA, and Casella Inc. among others.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

The demand for the sound meter is anticipated to witness decent growth in North America over the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that North America has one of the largest industrial segment, defense and aerospace, and power generation activities. These activities require regular monitoring of the generated sound levels, thus resulting in the growing market prospect of the sound meter in the region. The United States is estimated to dominate the North America sound meters market over the forecast period. The regions like the Asia Pacific are also anticipated to have a growing demand for sound meter owing to the increasing concern regarding the impact of high decibel sound on the environment and individual. The ever-increasing government initiatives to control the rising noise pollution is further on fuelling the demand for the sound meter.

The manufacturers of the sound meter are working towards providing high-efficiency sound meter with innovative features like the color display to interpret the sound signal data accurately; improved connectivity to support cellular, Wi-Fi, and wired networking; and extensive software features. The sound meter market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the sound meter market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product type, and applications.