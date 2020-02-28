Research Report and Overview on Garment Steamer Market, 2018-2028

Garment steamer Market Outlook:

A garment steamer or cloth steamer is an electronic device used for removing wrinkles from fabrics and garments using high-temperature steam. In the recent time, a hike in demand for garment steamer has been noticed owing to advancement in technology, fast moving lives of consumers and convenience factor oh garment steamers. The supply side participants in the garment steamer market are coming up with innovative products to cater to the demand of the consumers. The manufacturers are coming up with products with additional features along with the basic functionality of the garment steamer. The increased spending of consumers on lifestyle products has also influenced the growth in demand for garment steamer in the market. Garment steamers are generally movable and the operation of the product is also very easy making it a preferable choice among the consumer. The supply side participants of the garment steamer market are more focused and concerned about consumer preferences which bring their attention to innovating products that are compact, easy to operate, and cost effective. The garment steamer market has witnessed various new product launches which complement the demand of garment steamer in the market. For instance, Phillips India has launched its new garment steamer EasyTouch Plus which specifically made for ironing delicate clothes which eliminates the risk of burning the garments. In 2017 Panasonic also launches its mini garment steamer with 2-way ironing and 360-degree powerful steam output. Continuous innovation in products is a major factor contributing to growth in the demand for garment steamer in the market over the forecast period.

Advancement in technology coupled with increasing awareness about the availability of these products is driving the Garment steamer:

The global garment steamer market has been driving by technological advancement and rising awareness about the availability of these products in the market. The traditional iron has a high risk of burning the garments which is eliminated by garment steamer owing to which an upsurge in the demand for garment steamer in the market has been observed. Rising consumer spending on lifestyle products also contributes to the growth of garment steamer market. Convenience, compact design, and cost-effectiveness are the three major factors that the consumers focus on these days and garment steamer provide all three of them leading to increased demand for garment steamer in the market. The ever-increasing e-commerce industry is also a major growth driver for the garment steamer market owing to the rising internet penetration level and a wide range of online retail platforms which is boosting the outreach of garment steamer.

Garment steamer Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Size, the Garment steamer market has been segmented as:

Commercial floor models

Mid-Sized models

Handled mini steamers

On the basis of Type, the Garment steamer market has been segmented as:

Handled Garment steamer

Standing Garment steamer

On the basis of Applications, the Garment steamer market has been segmented as:

Carpets

Clothes

Curtains

Others

On the basis of Sales Channel, the Garment steamer market has been segmented as:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Multi Brand Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Online Sales Company Website 3 rd Party Online Sales



Garment steamer Market: Market Participants:

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the garment steamer market are Koninklijke Philips N.V, Jiffy Steamer, Littleduck, Rowenta, Conair, SALAV USA, Singer, Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa FZE, Chigo, Midea Group Co., Ltd., Shanghai Flyco Electrical Appliance Co., Ltd, AB Electrolux (publ), Povos, Haier Group Corporation and Pursteam are among others.

Opportunities for Garment steamer Market participants:

The growth in the electronics goods industry is mostly governed by new product launches and innovation of new products, the garment steamer is also one such innovation. Increasing awareness about the availability of garment steamer in rural areas is also one of the major contributors to the growth in demand for garment steamer in the market. The rising influence of social media on consumer preferences coupled with the availability of smartphones and internet access to common people has been a key factor in the emergence of e-commerce as a potential platform for trade which acts as a catalyst in boosting the growth in demand for garment steamer in the market. Convenience in use is a priority for consumer these days owing to which the manufacturers of garment steamer are focussing on innovative features for garment steamer which is expected to boost the demand for garment steamer in the market. Sensing a lucrative growth a large number of market participants are expected to enter the garment steamer market over the forecast year.