Research Report and Overview on Construction Waste Management Market 2018 – 2026

Construction Waste Management Market: Overview

Growth of population coupled with the increase in the construction activities has direct implications on the construction waste management market. Infrastructure development in growing economies such as China and India has result in production of large quantities of construction waste. Solid waste arising as a result of the construction and demolition activities degrades the environment. Construction waste includes building materials such as brick, wood, concrete, steel, nails, lead asbestos and electric wiring. Growing concerns among governments regarding the disposal of solid waste has resulted in the growth of construction waste management market. Decreasing landfill sites is one of the major concerns among the government. Thus, a Construction waste management requires the presence of a proper plan for waste sorting, accumulation and disposal.

Construction Waste Management Market: Key Segments

The segmentation of the construction waste management market can be done on the basis of application, methodology of waste management, type of waste and geography. A proper construction waste management plan includes auditing, cost analysis, program design, recycling and disposal activities. Construction waste management enables the residential, industrial, commercial segments to sort, recycle, reduce and dispose the construction waste. Major techniques used for the purpose of waste management include incineration, land fill and recycling. Local authorities and governments often create rules regarding the amount of the waste to be sorted out before the final disposal. A proper construction waste management process includes jobsite sorting, collection and hauling, tipping, picking, sorting, containerization, transport and disposal. Major waste produced as a result of construction activities include ferrous and non ferrous metal, cardboard and paper, plastic, wood, concrete and glass.

Construction Waste Management Market: Regional Outlook

Rise in the level of construction activities in Asia Pacific has resulted in government employing the waste management services to dispose such waste. Construction activities in India, China, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Japan have positively affected the construction waste management market. Small countries such as Hong Kong and Japan often suffer from the problem related to the disposal of waste in landfills and prefer recycling and incineration. The North American market is dominated by countries such as the United States, Canada and Mexico. Infrastructure development due to economic growth of the region has lead to the increasing adoption of construction waste management market. Middle East and African construction waste management market include countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar, Oman, Algeria and Egypt. Rest of the World segment includes the Latin American countries such as Brazil and Argentina.

Construction Waste Management Market: Drivers & Restraints

Increasing population, rise in construction activities, stringent government regulations against improper handling and disposal of construction waste is one of the major drivers to the construction waste management market. Moreover, developing economies in region such as Asia, Africa and Latin America has also positively affected the construction waste management market. Sluggish growth of the construction activities due to economic crisis in European economies is one of the major restraints to the construction waste management market. Other restraint includes the need of additional expenditure in acquiring waste management services. The revival of construction activities in North America after recession is a major opportunity for the companies engaged in providing construction waste management market.

Construction Waste Management Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in construction waste management market include companies such as Waste Management, Inc., Republic Services, Inc., KMC Constructions Limited and IEISL.

