Research on Road Marking Materials Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 8.8 Billion by 2023”

The Global Road Marking Materials Market spread across 113 pages, profiling 09 companies and supported with tables and figures.

The Road Marking Materials Market size is projected to grow from US$ 6.8 Billion in 2018 to US$ 8.8 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.2%. Road markings are aids to control traffic by providing information to commuters. These are traffic signs to provide awareness to motorist or pedestrians. Various countries have introduced road safety laws and standards to ensure the safety and security of people, as well as road infrastructure.

Top Companies in the Road Marking Materials Market include are Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Ennis-Flint, Inc. (US), SWARCO AG (Austria), Geveko Markings (Denmark), and SealMaster (US).

The performance-based marking materials segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate in the overall road marking materials market during the forecast period. Performance-based marking materials are categorized into thermoplastics and cold plastics. Thermoplastics are commonly used surface marking materials, owing to their high durability, lack of VOC, and excellent reflection properties during the day as well as night, and in wet conditions. Cold plastics are based on methyl methacrylate resins (MMA). These are designed for use in conditions where resistance to wear and tear are of great importance.

The APAC road marking materials market is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The need to address issues such as traffic congestion, traffic violations, and road accidents are majorly driving the demand for road marking materials in the region. In APAC, countries have increasingly adopted road safety measures, which is driving the demand for road marking materials. Regulatory bodies and regional government have started addressing road safety issues by implementing stringent rules and regulations. However, to implement such initiatives at a wider level, there is an increasing need for effective products and solutions.

Break down of the profiles of primary interviewees:

By Company Type – Tier 1-45%, Tier 2- 22%, and Tier 3-33%

By Designation – C Level-50%, Director Level-25%, and Others-25%

By Region – North America -50%, Europe -20%, Asia Pacific -10%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, and South America -10%

Report Highlights:

To forecast and analyze the size of the road marking materials market (in terms of value and volume) in 5 key regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To define, describe, and analyze the road marking materials market based on type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the road marking materials market at the country level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to the individual growth trends and its contribution to the overall road marking materials market

To analyze opportunities in the road marking materials market for the stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

To strategically profile the key players in the road marking materials market and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Competitive Landscape of Road Marking Materials Market:

Introduction

Market Ranking

Competitive Scenario

Expansion

Acquisition

New Product Launch

