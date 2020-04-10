Research on Network Security Firewall Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 5.3 Billion by 2023”

Reportsnreports offers a latest published report on “Network Security Firewall Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 157 Pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global Network Security Firewall Market size is expected to grow from USD 3.0 Billion in 2018 to USD 5.3 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

“The signaling firewall segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Based on the network vulnerabilities, signaling firewall is further segmented into SS7, diameter firewall, and others. SS7 firewall helps telecom service providers to detect and protect against the SS7 vulnerabilities, such as user location tracking, fraud, denial of service (DoS), or even call interception. Diameter firewall helps mobile network operators to prevent their LTE network against malicious attacks and illicit messages. This firewall monitor and filters the IP packets received over the LTE networks from other LTE or GSM networks and protect the operators against the anomalous data packets received from the unauthorized networks.

“Services segment to register the highest CAGR in the network security firewall market during the forecast period”

Deployment and integration, consulting, and support and maintenance services play a vital role in the telecom ecosystem. Services are considered a key component of the network security firewall market, as they focus on the protection of telecom networks from fraudulent attacks and are instrumental in fulfilling the custom requirements of clients. Based on services, the network security firewall market is split into professional and managed services. Professional services offer tailored solutions to meet the telecom operators’ networking needs, such as network architecture, on-premises, and cloud migration solutions. These services include deployment and integration, support and training, and business consulting.

“North America to hold the largest market size, and MEA to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period”

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the network security firewall market during the forecast period, owing to the new look US telecom regulatory body Federal Communications Commission (FCC). They are less stringent as compared to old administration, by rolling back several stringent regulations of the previous regime. They benefited most of the telecom operators to choose and implement new services and solution. According to NASDAQ, the 4G LTE wireless penetration is currently 83% in North America, this can primarily be attributed to most carrier’s intention to upgrade to 5G wireless network standard which requires massive investment.

Research Coverage:

The Report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the network security firewall market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report segments the network security firewall market by component (solution and service), deployment, and region.

Most Popular Companies in the Network Security Firewall Market include are

Symsoft

Anam Technologies

Cellusys

SAP SE

Tata Communications Limited

Adaptive Mobile

AMD Telecom S.A.

Evolved Intelligence

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Mobileum

Omobio Pvt. Ltd.

Openmind Networks

Target Audience for Network Security Firewall Market: Network solution providers, Communication service providers, Cloud service providers, System integrators, Third-party software testing service providers, Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), Application design and software developers, Consultancy firms and advisory firms, Regulatory agencies, Technology consultants, Government.

