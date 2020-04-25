Research on Aircraft Evacuation Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 1.73 Billion by 2022”

The Global Aircraft Evacuation Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Aircraft Evacuation Market is projected to grow from US$ 1.30 Billion in 2017 to US$ 1.73 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period. This report spread across 147 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 67 Tables and 44 Figures is now available in this research.

“Based on aircraft type, the narrow body segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft evacuation market in 2017”

By aircraft type, the narrow body segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft evacuation market in 2017.Increase in demand for low cost carriers is one of the factors driving the demand for narrow body aircraft, globally. According to Boeing’s Outlook 2017, the global fleet size of narrow body aircraft is 14,870. By the end of 2035, the global fleet size of narrow body aircraft is expected to reach 32,280. The number of narrow body aircraft deliveries between 2015and 2035 is expected to be 28,100, of which, Asia is expected to account for almost 38% of the total expected deliveries by 2035.

“Based on fit, the line fit segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft evacuation market during the forecast period”

Based on fit, the line fit segment is estimated to lead the of aircraft evacuation market during the forecast period. Growth of the line fit segment can be attributed to the small share of the retrofit market due to high product life cycle, which is leading to less replacement.

“North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft evacuation market in 2017 and the Asia-Pacific aircraft evacuation market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft evacuation market in 2017.Major aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing (U.S.), Bombardier (Canada), Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Bell Helicopter (U.S.), and Sikorsky Aircraft (U.S.), among others, are based in this region, and they generate huge demand for aircraft evacuation. North America is also estimated to lead the aircraft evacuation market during the forecast period, in terms of market share.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 35%

By Designation – C Level – 32%, Director Level – 38%, and Others – 30%

By Region – North America – 27%, Europe – 18%, Asia-Pacific – 46%, and RoW – 9%

Most Popular Companies profiled in the report include Zodiac Aerospace (France), Martin-Baker (U.K.), UTC Aerospace Systems (U.S.), EAM Worldwide (U.S.), NPP Zvezda Pao (Russia), Trelleborg AG (Sweden), and GKN Aerospace Service Limited (U.K.), among others.

Research Coverage:

This Research report categorizes the aircraft evacuation market on the basis of aircraft type (narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, very large aircraft, regional transport aircraft, business jet, helicopter, and fighter jet), equipment type (life vest, evacuation slide, ejection seat, evacuation raft, and emergency flotation), and fit (line fit and retrofit). These segments and subsegments are further mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Reason to access this report:

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on aircraft evacuation offered by top players in the market

: Comprehensive information on aircraft evacuation offered by top players in the market Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the aircraft evacuation market

: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the aircraft evacuation market Market Development : Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the aircraft evacuation market across varied regions

: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the aircraft evacuation market across varied regions Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aircraft evacuation market

: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aircraft evacuation market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the aircraft evacuation market

