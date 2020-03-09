Research on AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil & Gas Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 13.2 Billion by 2023”

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil & Gas Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil & Gas Market is projected to reach US$ 13.2 Billion by 2023, from an estimated US$ 10.5 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.62%. AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil & Gas Market report spread across 158 Pages, profiling 17 companies and supported with tables and figures are available in this research report.

Most Popular Companies in the AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil & Gas Market include are

AC electric motor sales in oil & gas market include ABB (Switzerland)

General Electric (US)

WEG (Brazil)

Siemens (Germany)

Toshiba (Japan)

“The induction motor segment is expected to dominate the AC electric motor sales in oil & gas market from 2018 to 2023.”

The induction motor segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The induction motor segment provides more advantages over synchronous motor. It converts voltage and current to digital forms and processes the resulted measurement using a microprocessor. The primary advantages of induction motors include their robustness and ability to operate in any environmental condition.

“1 kV-6.6 kV voltage segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in AC electric motor sales in oil & gas market during the forecast period.”

The 1 kV-6.6 kV voltage segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate between 2018 and 2023. These motors find applications in pumps and compressors within oil & gas industry. The expansion of the oil & gas industry has created demand for large motors to drive gas compressors and oil pumps.

“Middle East: The fastest growing market for AC electric motor sales in oil & gas.”

Middle Eastis expected to be the largest market for AC electric motor sales in oil & gas in 2023 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period. The market growth is driven by investments in the power generation and oil & gas sectors. The region has abundant reserves of hydrocarbons and is one of the leading petroleum producing regions in the world. The Middle East is the primary exporter of oil & gas globally, mainly to Asian countries such as China and India. In January 2016, the oil export sanctions on Iran were lifted, allowing the country to export oil, which led to an increase in E&P activities, further leading to a rise in oil production.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type : Tier 1- 70%, Tier 2- 20%, and Tier 3- 10%

: Tier 1- 70%, Tier 2- 20%, and Tier 3- 10% By Designation : C-Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Others- 30%

: C-Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Others- 30% By Region: North America- 35%, Asia Pacific- 12%, Europe-22%, Middle East& Africa-10%, and South America-21%

Report Highlights:

To forecast the growth of the AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market with respect to major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa)

with respect to major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa) To define, describe, and forecast the global AC electric motor sales in oil & gas market based on type, voltage, output power (HP), output power (kW), and region

To provide detailed information on the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze the AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market with respect to individual growth trends, future expansions, and contributions to the market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and details of a competitive landscape for market leaders

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market ranking and core competencies

To analyze competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, new product developments, and contracts & agreements in the field of AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market

