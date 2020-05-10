Research Offers 9-Year Forecast on Automotive Interior Trims Market

Conveying brand appeal and design has been the foremost concern of automotive manufacturers that has led to the development of unique automotive interior trims in MUVs, SUVs and other passenger vehicles. With a superior fir, aesthetic properties and finish in focus, manufacturers of automotive interior trims are using new materials for various automotive interior components including dashboard, doors and seating. Various wood composites, natural fiber components, fiberglass and glass mat composites are being used in automotive interior trims to cater to critical design considerations according to customer requirements, as automotive interior trims are customizable.

The traditional view of considering a car as a commuting option has changed to a need based luxury as individuals are inclined towards customizing automotive interior trims of their vehicles to make them aesthetically appealing from the inside. This has increased the scope for automotive interior trims as manufacturers are coming up with novel products for automobile variants. For instance, Trinseo’s innovative PC/ABS, ABS and PP resin compounds meet all requirements for outstanding automotive interior trims for door components. The cost efficient polypropylene compounds, ABS resins and VELVEX reinforced elastomers meet all core requirements for door components. Such advances in automotive interior trims facilitate design flexibility, weight reduction, high durability with dimensional stability, and optimized haptics and appearance.

Automotive interior trims are the parts of automotive ancillaries sector. Automotive trims are utilized in headliners, doors, pillar covers, seats, and cockpit of any vehicle. There are three types of material used for automotive interior trim such as chemical polymers, leather and fabric/textile.

Automotive Interior Trim Market- Opportunities

Incorporation of green technology in the automotive industry is a major opportunity for the growth of automotive interior trim market. It is also set to help market players in increasing their market share and business revenue. The automotive interior trim leather industry is following the footsteps of the automotive industry with an adoption of green technology for the manufacturing of automotive leather. With growing concern for environmental-friendly automotive interior leathers, market players need to strike the right balance between high manufacturing costs of “green” materials and stringent regulatory framework that monitors production, in order to maintain sustainability and profitability in such a competitive market.

Major players in the global automotive interior systems market are vertically integrating the interiors supply chain to ensure that they can meet the demand from OEMs and offer a wide variety of automotive interior systems with low manufacturing costs. Moreover with the acquisition of prominent leather manufacturers by key automotive seating systems market players, the raw material price for automotive seating systems is likely to decline and hence, automotive seating manufacturers are expected to gain significant profit margins in the next few years. This factor will create a positive impact on the automotive interior trim market.

Automotive Interior Trim Market– Trends

A number of automakers are turning their focus towards a new technology called smart textiles. Smart textiles are being increasingly used to replace heavier components in vehicles. For example, textiles that can automatically heat and cool themselves could replace thermo-conductive layers, which automakers are currently installing in seats for the same function.

Moreover, along with the application of green technology in automotive leather & textile material, an introduction of a new segment of vehicles, such as electric and hybrid vehicles, is expected to be a major trend which is expected to drive the growth of automotive interior trim market. Owing to increasing demand from emerging economies and rising per capita income in these regions, the passenger vehicles segment is expected to account for a significant share of the market over the forecast period. The passenger vehicles segment continues to rise and is mainly driven by the substantial growth in China.

Automotive Interior Trim Market- Regional Outlook

The automotive interior trim market in APAC is anticipated to be lucrative due to increasing production in automotive sector and the robust demand for commercial vehicles and passenger cars in India, China, and some other APAC countries. Rising production in automotive sector in countries like Mexico and Brazil and escalating demand for inexpensive interior trim and lightweight materials are likely to create unprecedented growth of Latin America automotive interior trim market throughout the assessed period. On the other hand, automotive interior market in North America is expected to show comparatively steady growth due to a slowdown in automotive production in the U.S. and Canada

Automotive Interior Trim Market- Key Manufacturers

Qinghe Yongxin, Cooper Standard, Hebei Longzhi, Toyoda Gosei, Jiangyin Haida, Hutchinson, Jianxin Zhao’s, Henniges, Zhejiang Xiantong, Nishikawa Rubber, Dura Automotive, SaarGummi, Qinghe Huifeng, Minth Group, Guizhou Guihang, Kinugawa, Hwaseung and Magna are some of the top manufacturers functioning in the global automotive interior trim market.

