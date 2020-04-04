Research Details Developments in the Equipment Rental Market Global Analysis, Trends, Size, Outlook and Forecasts to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Equipment Rental Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Equipment Rental Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Equipment Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

Equipment rental is a service industry that provides machinery, tools, and equipment to end-users such as the construction, mining, power, and oil and gas industries on a rental basis.

The oil and gas industry highly rely on rental companies as they offer a wide range of equipment such as downhole tools, drilling equipment, production tool equipment, and tubulars. The rising number of drilling projects is boosting the production process of crude oil. This in turn, will have a positive impact on the equipment rental industry trends in the oil and gas industry.

The equipment rental market is expected to witness growth in the Americas due to the increased production of oil and gas from shale reserves in countries such as the US and Canada. The preference for rental equipment is high in the Americas due to the growing expense of new equipment and machines.

In 2018, the global Equipment Rental market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Hertz Equipment Rental

Sunbelt Rentals

United Rentals

Atlas Copco

Caterpillar

Aggreko

AKTIO Corporation

Ashtead Group

BlueLine Rental

Cramo

Deere & Company

Fabick CAT

Herc Rentals

Kanamoto

Loxam

Maxim Crane Works

Mustang CAT

Nishio Rent All

Nikken Corporation (Mitsubishi Corporation)

Sims Crane & Equipment

Stephensons Rental Services

Sunstate Equipment Company

Titan Machinery

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online Rental

Offline Rental

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and Gas Industry

Construction Industry

Mining Industry

Power Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Equipment Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Equipment Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

