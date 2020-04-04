Research Details Developments in the Equipment Rental Market Global Analysis, Trends, Size, Outlook and Forecasts to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Equipment Rental Market” has been added to orbis research database.
The Global Equipment Rental Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Equipment Rental development in United States, Europe and China.
Equipment rental is a service industry that provides machinery, tools, and equipment to end-users such as the construction, mining, power, and oil and gas industries on a rental basis.
The oil and gas industry highly rely on rental companies as they offer a wide range of equipment such as downhole tools, drilling equipment, production tool equipment, and tubulars. The rising number of drilling projects is boosting the production process of crude oil. This in turn, will have a positive impact on the equipment rental industry trends in the oil and gas industry.
The equipment rental market is expected to witness growth in the Americas due to the increased production of oil and gas from shale reserves in countries such as the US and Canada. The preference for rental equipment is high in the Americas due to the growing expense of new equipment and machines.
In 2018, the global Equipment Rental market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2559454
The key players covered in this study
Hertz Equipment Rental
Sunbelt Rentals
United Rentals
Atlas Copco
Caterpillar
Aggreko
AKTIO Corporation
Ashtead Group
BlueLine Rental
Cramo
Deere & Company
Fabick CAT
Herc Rentals
Kanamoto
Loxam
Maxim Crane Works
Mustang CAT
Nishio Rent All
Nikken Corporation (Mitsubishi Corporation)
Sims Crane & Equipment
Stephensons Rental Services
Sunstate Equipment Company
Titan Machinery
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online Rental
Offline Rental
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil and Gas Industry
Construction Industry
Mining Industry
Power Industry
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2559454
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Equipment Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Equipment Rental development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: [email protected]