Research details developments in the Bulb Packaging Market future scenario by 2027

Packaging plays a vital role in protecting products across industries throughout supply chain and shelving processes. Electronic products such as light bulbs which are delicate in nature require specific packaging that can ensure protection from damage caused from stress and shocks. Bulb packaging not only protects light bulbs from physical damages but also is useful in providing information to the customer about the product and manufacturing company. The light bulb packaging provides information such as power demand, lumen intensity, and average life in hours, energy class, efficiency class, etc. Damage resistant packaging can reduce the chances of bulb getting damage, thus improving the fill rate of the suppliers. The light bulb is prone to losing its functionality during transit or while lying on the shelf, hence packaging manufacturers are supplying bulb packaging that are damage resistant, strong and possess top grade qualities.

The light bulb packaging market is directly related to the installed capacity in the world for lighting needs. The light bulbs installed are required to be changed after completion of their life cycle thus fuelling the light bulb packaging market. The global bulb packaging market now covers only LED light bulbs and CFL as incandescent bulbs are in phase of transitioning out of the market.

Bulb Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

The rapid urbanization and increasing population especially in APEJ region is expected to boost the demand for lightning products. The lightning need is anticipated to grow 1.3x of its present need over the forecast period which will resultantly propel the bulb packaging market. The demand for the LED lamps is expected to increase over the forecast period due to its high efficiency which is positively influencing the light bulb packaging market. LED bulbs are expected to account for approximately half of the light bulbs over the forecast period.

The increase in the consumer inclination towards e-retail has made packaging more prominent than ever before, as now consumers are ordering household products such as light bulbs. The e-retail is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period which will affect the light bulb packaging market. The need of protecting light bulbs from physical damages during the transit and containing mercury vapors released due to breakage of bulbs, have created opportunities for innovation in the light bulb packaging market.

Request Report for Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-3572

Plastic has high insulation properties, so it is used more often for packaging purposes. The stringent rules implemented by the regulatory authorities in some nation against the use of plastic may hamper the bulb packaging market. However, the increase in the use of eco-friendly material for manufacturing of paperboard and folding cartons provides opportunities for the bulb packaging market. Reusable and sustainable packaging can also provide new opportunities for the bulb packaging market.

Bulb Packaging Market: Key Players:

Some key players operating in the bulb packaging market are Global Packaging Alliance, Global Printing & Packaging Co. Pvt. Ltd, Shenzhen Kaii Packaging Product Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Green Plastic Products Co., Ltd., FORMA Structural Packaging, Shenzhen Shunbaoda Plastic MFG Co., Ltd.

The report offers an accurate evaluation of the market through detailed qualitative insights and verifiable projections about market size. The projections presented in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights : Detailed overview of parent market,Changing market dynamics in the industry,In-depth market segmentation,Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value,Recent industry trends and developments,Competitive landscape,Strategies of key players and products offered,Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth,A neutral perspective on market performance,Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint