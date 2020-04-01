Research Deliver Insight into Global Eyewear Market 2019

New Study On “2019-2024 Eyewear Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Eyewear are accessories that are worn over the eyes for the correction of the vision, protection of the eyes from the harmful UV rays present in the sunlight. The material used for manufacturing of eye frames are either plastic or metal. The global eyewear market was 116.3 billion USD in 2018 and will reach 188.59 billion USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.15% during the period.

Growth by Region

Europe is the major shareholder of the global eyewear market, owing to the increased aging population and urbanization. Asia-Pacific will experience significant growth with increasing penetration of soft contact lenses and growing demand for colored lenses in major countries like Japan and China. North America will witness moderate growth rate due to increasing awareness about eye healthcare.

Drivers vs Constraints

The increasing dependence on electronic gadgets has led to eyesight problems which results in purchase of eyewear products. The growing aging population and optical deficiencies have drive the growth of the market. However, the growing dominance of unbranded eyewear and laser surgeries may hinder the growth of the market.

Industry Trends and Updates

Essilor International announced a partnership with Luxottica Group, an Italy based prominent player of eyewear products.

Halifax tech firm launched new eyewear that protects against laser attacks.

Global Eyewear Market – by Product Type, Mode of Sale, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

7. Global Eyewear Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Region

7.1. North America

7.1.1. U.S.

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. UK

7.2.2. France

7.2.3. Germany

7.2.4. Italy

7.2.5. Others

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.1. India

7.3.2. China

7.3.3. Japan

7.3.4. Australia

Continued…

