Reporter Gene Assay Market Expected to Grow at 2.6 Billion in Revenue by 2024

Reporter Gene Assays Market 2019 Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2024. This report also provides data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, limits and advancements. Furthermore, this research report categorizes the market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The Reporter Gene Assays Market is expected to reach US$ 2.6 Billion by 2024 from an estimated US$ 1.6 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.1%. This report focuses on the Reporter Gene Assay in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

On the Basis of End User, the reporter gene assays market is segmented into academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospital and diagnostic laboratories, and contract research organizations. The academic and research institutessegment is expected to account for the largest share in 2019.

On the Basis of Application, the reporter gene assays market is segmented into gene regulation, protein interaction, cell signaling pathways, and promotor structural & functional analysis. The cell signaling applications segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR owing to its importance in several cellular functionalities such as cell differentiation, cell fate determination, and cell growth, and advanced applications of cell signaling in life science sectors such as biotechnology, molecular biology, and microbiology.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global reporter gene assays market in 2019.On the other hand, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the large population in China and India, rising geriatric population, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases. Also, owing to the high growth opportunities in the APAC region, many manufacturers are expanding their global manufacturing bases to this region.

The report analyzes the various reporter gene assays products and their adoption pattern. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global reporter gene assays market for different segments such as products,applications, end users,and regions. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

Most Popular Companies Profiled in this report includes, Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Promega Corporation (US), Abcam plc (UK), PerkinElmer (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Geno Technology (US), GeneCopoeia, Inc. (US), InvivoGen (France), PromoCell (Germany), and Biotium (US).

