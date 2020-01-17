Report explores the Air Separation Plant Market likely to emerge over a period of 2018 – 2030

Global Air Separation Plant Market. The main objective of this report is to provide detailed analysis and point out key growth areas in the Air Separation Plant market. The report shares exhaustive analysis of the global Air Separation Plant market in terms of market volume (Unit) & value (US$ Mn) and year-wise (Y-o-Y) growth in sales of Air Separation Plant according to type, gas and end use industry. The report also provides qualitative analysis in the form of factors analysis such as drivers, trends, restraints, and their impact on the Air Separation Plant market dynamics. The report is segmented into four sections viz. by type, by gas, by end use industry and by region, to offer insights on the global Air Separation Plant market.

The report on global Air Separation Plant market starts includes executive summary followed by the market introduction to provide detailed information on the market. This is followed by the market background that includes value chain analysis and forecast factors impact analysis. The report then lays out market analysis on the basis of segment mentioned below and presents a forecast for the period of 2018 2028.

On the basis of type, the global Air Separation Plant market is segmented into,

Cryogenic

Non-cryogenic

Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA)

Vacuum Pressure Swing Adsorption (VPSA)

Membrane Separation

On the basis of gas, the global Air Separation Plant market is segmented into,

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Argon

The third section includes the analysis of the Air Separation Plant market on the basis of end use industry and it is segmented as,

Chemical

Iron & Steel

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Paper& Pulp

Oil & Gas

Others

The following section, i.e. by region, includes the analysis of the global Air Separation Plant market on the basis of nine regions: North America, Latin America, South East Asia & Pacific, China, India, Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East and Africa.

The last section of the report includes a competitive landscape, which includes market share analysis and provides information and analysis of companies based on the categories of manufactures across the value chain and their presence in the global Air Separation Plant market. Some of the market players included in this section are Linde AG, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Air Liquide SA, Praxair Inc., Messer Group GmbH, Universal Industrial Gases, Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Technex Limited, Sichuan Air Separation Plant Group, Ranch Cryogenics, Inc., AMCS Corporation, Yingde Gases Group Company Limited and others.

Research Methodology:

Extensive research at granular market level to arrive at concrete Air Separation Plant market segmentation by the segments (i.e. by Control, by Type, by Load Capacity and by End Use in each prominent region of the globe. Data from secondary sources include company annual reports, industry association publications, industry presentations, white papers, and company press to understand Air Separation Plant market dynamics across various level of value chain. An initial study is conducted to identify the Air Separation Plant investments, industrial gas market landscape, and market structure and demand pattern of the Air Separation Plant. Further, this study filled any data gaps via primary interviews with industry experts representing Air Separation Plant manufacturers, installation service providers and end user industries. Post ascertaining the Air Separation Plant market behavior, a data validation is conducted vis-a-vis primary and secondary research data to arrive at the base numbers 2017 as base number with estimated new Air Separation Plant sale in 2018 and forecast is made for the years 2019 to 2028.

