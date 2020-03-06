Reperfusion Injury Therapeutics -Clinical Trials & Results

Reperfusion injury is the damage to tissues caused when blood supply returns to the tissue after a period of ischemia or lack of oxygen (anoxia, hypoxia). It influences the patient’s outcome after myocardial infarction, stroke, cardiovascular surgery, and organ transplantation.

Download the sample report @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1148

The treatments available for reperfusion injury are therapeutic hypothermia, hydrogen sulfide treatment, cyclosporin, stem cell therapy and metformin. Radikal Therapeutics Inc. is in the process of developing R-190 as an intravenous formulation for the treatment of limb ischemia reperfusion injury.

Get the detailed analysis @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/reperfusion-injury-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis

The drug candidate is being developed as a small molecule which acts as a nitric oxide donors and reactive oxygen species inhibitor. Some of the companies having a pipeline of reperfusion injury include Catalyst Biosciences Inc., MIFCOR Inc. and others.

Make enquiry before purchase @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1148

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com