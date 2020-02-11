Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System Market 2018: Size, Share, Trend, Analysis by Top Players

In 2017, the global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System include

Medtronic

Philips Healthcare

Boston Scientific Corporation

St. Jude Medical

GE Healthcare

Biotronik

Nihon Kohden

Abbott

Honeywell

SHL Telemedicine

TeleMedCare

Market Size Split by Type

COPD

Diabetes

Cardiopathy

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Home Care

Long-term Care Centers

Hospice Care

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 COPD

1.4.3 Diabetes

1.4.4 Cardiopathy

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Home Care

1.5.3 Long-term Care Centers

1.5.4 Hospice Care

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System Market Size

2.1.1 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System Sales by Type

4.2 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System Revenue by Type

4.3 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System Price by Type

