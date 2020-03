Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market is Anticipated to Expand with a CAGR of 14.20% from 2014 to 2020

The global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market is foreseen in a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) to show a decently consolidated nature coupled with intense competition between key players. Recently, a larger aggregate share was held by a few prominent names of the market. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AMD Global Telemedicine, and Honeywell HomMed LLC are some of the leading companies operating in the market. Merger and acquisition could be a commonly adopted strategy for diversifying product portfolio and gaining a strong market share. Companies are expected to focus on increasing the application of remote patient monitoring devices and take advantage of the availability of technologically developed products to gain traction.

TMR envisages the global remote patient monitoring devices market to earn a US$0.98 bn by the end of 2020. Heart rate monitor categorized under heart monitor could take a leading position in terms of market share. Regionally, the global market is anticipated to find North America securing a lion’s share.

The demand for remote patient monitoring devices is foretold to see a rise on the back of the growing economic pressure of patient readmission on medical clinics and hospitals. Expanding geriatric patient base and swelling healthcare expenses in the U.S. could be powerful factors supporting the growth of the global remote patient monitoring devices market. This is predicted to positively affect the North America market in the coming years. Rising incidence of diabetes, on the other hand, could increase the requirement of hematology monitoring devices.

Companies are projected to bank on lucrative market opportunities available in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific for attaining a position of strength. The boom of medical tourism in Thailand and India could translate into propelled market growth for remote patient monitoring devices.

The global remote patient monitoring devices market is envisioned to have a bright future in terms of growth. However, uncertainty on the part of data security and privacy and lack of their maintenance could hamper the growth of the market. Nonetheless, there could be rewarding prospects birthing with the rise in demand for vital signs monitor as the trend of independent living among geriatrics gains strength. Special monitor could be another product highly demanded in the market due to the increase in application of acute and postoperative care management. This trend could be supported by the rise in prevalence of chronic ailments.

