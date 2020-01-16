Remote Integration Solutions Market: Insights On Crucial Growth Challenges 2026

Remote integration (REMI) or “at home” is a new model of video content broadcasting in which only minimum capture assets such as microphones and cameras are deployed in the field. The idea behind REMI is to keep expensive resources at the studio to reduce down the costs of production. On-demand web broadcasting and streaming service providers have created an intense competition for traditional broadcasters.

In order to counter the same and to provide more choices and tailored experiences to viewers, traditional broadcasters are looking to cover regional sports and live events. Limited revenue generation from advertising for such regional events has given birth to remote integration solutions. Traditional high-end broadcasting events, such as, major football matches or Olympic Games, require the availability of a large staff and number of cameras at the location of the event.

With the advent of remote integration solutions, there is no need to send limited and expensive resources, such as, Outside Broadcasting (OB) trucks, editors, directors, and production staff to the production site. In REMI, signals or information is sent over IP circuits or dark fiber which are highly secure and has low latency. IP (Internet Protocol) and dark fiber are capable of transmitting a large number of uncompressed high-definition signals from one end to another, making it suitable for broadcasting. Recent sports events, including FIFA World Cup tournament 2018, held in Russia, and Sochi Olympics – 2014, have observed significant adoption of remote integration solutions from a number of broadcasting companies.

Remote Integration Solutions Market – Drivers & Restraints

Factors, such as, efficient utilization of resources including equipment and people and significant reduction in on-site set-up time are expected to drive the growth of the remote integration solutions market during the forecast period. Also, rise in demand for live coverage of sports events from sports enthusiasts is expected to fuel the remote integration solutions market further in the next few years. Compact, robust, and lightweight design of REMI solutions results in significant reduction in weight, which is a crucial factor while designing outside broadcasting trucks. Through remote integration solutions, broadcasters are able to provide optimum quality content service with very low latency and cost.

As per estimates, production companies are realizing cost savings up to 40% with the adoption of remote integration solutions. Major production houses, including ESPN and FOX Sports, have adopted REMI solutions to efficiently cater to their audience. Further, significant adoption and advancement in wireless communications technology are fueling the demand for coverage of live news, concerts, awards shows, and sports events. However, high cost of bandwidth to connect disparate broadcasting locations is expected to be the major restraining factor of the market. Nevertheless, adoption of REMI solutions enable broadcasters to cover niche market in order to cater to audience of minor sports or regional events, opening new revenue generation opportunities for them.

Remote Integration Solutions Market – Segmentation

The global remote integration solutions market can be segmented based on component, application, and geography. Based on component, the market can be classified into products and services. The products segment can be sub-classified into transmitters, decoder, receivers, switchers, accessories, and others. The services segment can be further divided into professional services, training, and support. In terms of application, the remote integration solutions market can be categorized into broadcast, sports, government, healthcare, and others. Increasing pool of sports enthusiasts across the world and rising number of on-demand live streaming providers are likely to fuel the growth of the sports segment during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global remote integration solutions market can be divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are anticipated to hold a significant market share during the forecast period due to high adoption and awareness of remote integration solutions in the regions. Developing economies in Asia Pacific (India and China) and in South America (Brazil and Argentina) and other countries, such as, South Korea and Japan are anticipated to offer prominent growth opportunities to the remote integration solutions market during the forecast period.

Remote Integration Solutions Market – Key Players

Major players operating in the global remote integration solutions market are Studio Technologies, Inc., Calrec Audio Ltd, VidOvation, VSC Design Limited, Audinate Group Limited, Nevion, Pliant Technologies, Grass Valley, Net Insight AB, and Accelerated Media Technologies Inc. With increase in demand for on-demand broadcasting services, the remote integration solutions market is expected to witness new entrants from developing regions during the forecast period.